Donald Trump Feared Women Would 'Hate' Him After Stormy Daniels Affair Was Exposed Before 2016 Election
Donald Trump was supposedly up in arms after a report accused him of paying off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair before the 2016 election.
"Women are gonna hate me," Cohen recalled Trump, 77, allegedly saying when he testified on Monday, May 13.
"Guys may think it's cool, but this is going to be a disaster for the campaign," Trump added, according to Cohen.
Cohen said Trump was thinking of coupling the Daniels story with the Access Hollywood tape — in which Trump could be heard boasting about women.
"We needed to put a spin on this," Cohen explained of the Access Hollywood ordeal. "The spin he wanted put on it was that this is 'locker room talk,' something that Melania had recommended — or, at least, he told me that’s what Melania had thought it was — and use that in order to get control over the story and to minimize its impact on him and his campaign."
As OK! previously reported, Donald was so focused on the campaign he seemed to not care about his wife.
"Donald Trump wasn’t even thinking about Melania. This was all about his campaign,” Michael said on the stand, to which the ex-president said, “Don’t worry. How long do you think I’ll be on the market for? Not long.”
After Michael's bombshell testimony, Kaitlan Collins weighed in on how Donald's wife will feel about the ordeal.
"Oh, wow! That’s basically Michael Cohen saying that Trump was essentially arguing that if Melania Trump was upset over enough of this to leave him, that it wouldn’t be a problem for him," the 32-year-old star said.
The TV personality is curious how Donald and Melania's marriage will play out going forward.
"I mean, a reminder Michael Cohen went and had lunch with Melania Trump after he lied to her about the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal stuff to apologize to her," she continued. "When he testified to Congress, he said one of his biggest regrets was lying to the first lady because he said that she was a good person and that she didn’t deserve it, but he was saying he was lying on Donald Trump’s behalf."
She stated, "I mean — it is a question of how Melania Trump, who has been paying attention to this trial, I’ve been told by sources, how she’ll react to a comment like that from Michael Cohen, where Donald Trump was saying, 'Not only am I not also worried about Melania and the campaign, I’m not worried about Melania Trump’s reaction to this at all. I’m only worried about the campaign.'"