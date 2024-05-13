Donald Trump Ignores Reporter After He's Asked Why He Praised Silence of the Lambs' Villain Hannibal Lecter: Watch
One day after Donald Trump praised Silence of the Lambs' villain Hannibal Lecter, he refused to answer any questions about why he brought it up during his May 11 speech to begin with.
While outside of court on Monday, May 13, Trump was asked, "Why Hannibal Lecter? Do you plan to testify?"
However, he turned away and refused to answer.
As OK! previously reported, the ex-president, 77, made some bizarre comments during his rally in New Jersey on Saturday, May 11.
“They’re emptying out their mental institutions into the United States, our beautiful country,” Trump said. “And now the prison populations all over the world are down. They don’t want to report that the mental institution population is down because they’re taking people from insane asylums and from mental institutions. You know what the difference is, right? An insane asylum is a mental institution on steroids.”
“Silence of the Lambs. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? 'Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner,' as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter," he continued.
People were very confused how the two were related. One person wrote, "Imagine if Joe Biden said Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man? The media continues to normalize Donald Trump, who is insane," while another person pointed out how multiple gaffes, stating, "At a New Jersey rally, Donald Trump made repeated reference to 'the late, great Hannibal Lecter' and confused Jimmy Carter with Jimmy Connors — forcing a difficult conversation about Biden’s age and mental acuity."
A third person added, "Can someone explain to me why Donald Trump is praising Hannibal Lector during his campaign stop? This is the guy you want us to believe is the better option over President Joe Biden and his administration? No one from Trump’s former administration will even work with him.…and the rest are serving jail sentences."
During the rally, Trump also made sure to bash President Biden.
“You could take the 10 worst presidents in the history of our country, and add them up... and they haven’t done the damage to our country that this total moron has done,” he exclaimed to the crowd.
“He’s a fool, he’s not a smart man. He never was,” Trump added of Biden, 81. “He was considered stupid. I talk about him differently now because now, the gloves are off. He’s a bad guy… he’s the worst president ever, of any country. The whole world is laughing at him, he’s a fool.”