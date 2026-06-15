Robert De Niro Issues Blistering Attack on 'Abuser' Donald Trump: 'I Want My Country Back'
June 15 2026, Updated 2:40 p.m. ET
Robert De Niro had harsh words for Donald Trump, renewing his public distaste for the president.
The actor spoke at the Sunday, June 15, Rise Up, Sing Out benefit concert put on by the Committee for the First Amendment.
De Niro led a chant with the crowd in New York City, prompting them to tell the president to "shut the f--- up," according to a news outlet.
"I’m pretty close to being a free speech absolutist, even speech I don’t like, and there’s plenty of that around," De Niro said. "So when I hear something I don’t like, I use my own free speech to respond."
“When I hear Trump say, as he did a few days ago, ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation, not even a little bit,’ I say, ‘Shut the f--- up,’” he exclaimed.
De Niro prompted the crowd to respond to his statements with the same blistering words.
The Oscar winner shouted out the president's self-declared love for inflation, his false claim that he won the 2020 election and disregard for the country's financial situation.
With each statement, the rowdy crowd shouted back, "Shut the f--- up."
'Loving Our Country Is Starting to Sound Like an Abused Spouse'
He even equated the president's hold over the country to domestic abuse.
"I hate to say it, but loving our country is starting to sound like an abused spouse saying they love their abuse," he explained. "I can’t love a country that starts stupid and inhumane wars, killing thousands of innocents and indirectly causing the deaths and suffering of millions more."
"I can’t love a country that takes healthcare away from millions of people and uses that money to enrich their pals in the Trump-Epstein class," De Niro continued. "I can’t love a country that sends out masked militias to shoot citizens in the streets, torture our neighbors, and separate families."
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Robert De Niro Supports No Kings Rallies
"I can’t love a country that’s led by a racist, misogynist, xenophobic tyrant. And let me just say it: I can’t love the country that’s led by Donald Trump and his sycophant Congress," he added.
“I want to love my country again," De Niro concluded. "I want my country back.”
De Niro has been extremely vocal about his extreme dislike for the president, even attending a No Kings rally in March 2025.
"There have been other presidents who have tested the constitutional limits of their power, but none have been such an existential threat to our freedoms and security, except Trump," he said at the rally. "He must be stopped, and he must be stopped now.”
De Niro said he was behind the No Kings movement "150 percent."
The movement was designed to protest absolute executive power and the policies of the second Trump administration.