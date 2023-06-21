Robert Downey Jr. Compares Time in Prison to Living in a 'Really Bad Neighborhood': 'Everyone Is Going to Take Your Wallet'

"I'm gonna try to give you the flashcards: I'm in court, I'm being over-sentenced by an angry judge, and at some point he said something in Latin," Downey Jr. told the host of the "Armchair Expert" podcast. "I thought he was casting a spell on me."

"Two weeks later, I'm in a place called Delano, which is a receiving center where they decide where you're going to go," he continued, calling it one of the most "dangerous" places that he'd ever been to in his life because "nobody is designated" by their criminal charges.

"If they're a level 1, 2, 3 or 4 criminal, [everyone's there]," he added. "You could just feel the evil in the air."