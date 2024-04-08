Robert Downey Jr. Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Joke About Actor's Past Substance Abuse Struggles

"Congratulations to [Cillian Murphy's] costar Robert Downey Jr. This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.'s career," Kimmel said about Oppenheimer, which took home a slew of awards at the star-studded event. "Well, one of the highest points."

The Hollywood star then tapped his nose as people laughed out loud to Kimmel's remarks.

"Was that too on the nose or was that a drug motion you made?" Kimmel asked the Due Date alum.

Downey Jr., who has been sober since 2003, motioned to "wrap it up," but then changed his mind and said "keep it going" as the camera stayed on him.