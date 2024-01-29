Awkward! Florence Pugh Reveals a Camera Broke While She and Cillian Murphy Shot an Intimate Scene for 'Oppenheimer'
Florence Pugh told one crazy story about filming Oppenheimer.
During a Universal panel discussion with Emily Blunt, the 28-year-old recalled an awkward moment while making the box office smash where she and Cillian Murphy were filming an intimate scene and a camera completely malfunctioned.
"In the middle of our s-- scene, the camera broke," Pugh explained of the odd moment with the Peacock actor, 47. "No one knows this, but it did. Our camera broke when we were both naked! And it was not ideal timing, and there weren't many cameras. And one camera was in the shop being fixed, and Chris Nolan (the director) turned and asked someone, 'Where's the other camera?' The camera was in the shop—bad news for that person that gave him the news."
The Little Women actress remembered being so uncomfortable being undressed during the mechanical issue that she began asking the repairman questions about what was happening with the equipment.
"And we then had to figure out how to fix this camera,” she added. "So Cillian and I are in this room together, and it’s a closed set so we’re both holding our bodies like this, and this camera surgeon comes into the room and starts [working] on this camera."
"You just make your moments," Pugh joked. "And I’m like, ‘What’s going on with the shutter here, buddy?’ Anyway, he explains, and actually Chris comes in and tells me that it’s because the light is coming in wrong. It’s just crazy that every person on this set was so knowledgeable and so ready to make this kind of movie, that there was no dull moment."
The more intimate scenes in the acclaimed film have received a bit of backlash, with many people deeming them "unnecessary" to the story. However, Murphy defended the creative choice.
“I think the relationship that he has with Jean Tatlock is one of the most crucial emotional parts of the film," the acclaimed actor said in a recent interview about the scenes. "I think if they're key to the story then they’re worthwhile."
"Listen, no one likes doing them, they're the most awkward possible part of our job. But sometimes you have to get on with it," Murphy continued.
Nolan also defended the choice, explaining in a 2023 interview, "It felt very important to understand their relationship and to really see inside it and understand what made it tick without being coy or allusive about it, but to try to be intimate, to try and be in there with him and fully understand the relationship that was so important to him."
GQ conducted the interview with Murphy.
Business Insider conducted the interview with Nolan.