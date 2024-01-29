Awkward! Florence Pugh Reveals a Camera Broke While She and Cillian Murphy Shot an Intimate Scene for 'Oppenheimer'

"In the middle of our s-- scene, the camera broke," Pugh explained of the odd moment with the Peacock actor, 47. "No one knows this, but it did. Our camera broke when we were both naked! And it was not ideal timing, and there weren't many cameras. And one camera was in the shop being fixed, and Chris Nolan (the director) turned and asked someone, 'Where's the other camera?' The camera was in the shop—bad news for that person that gave him the news."

The Little Women actress remembered being so uncomfortable being undressed during the mechanical issue that she began asking the repairman questions about what was happening with the equipment.