RFK JR.'s AI Image Promoted as 'Top News' on X

Source: @SecKennedy/X RFK Jr. photoshopped a Thanksgiving meal over an infamous image of him eating McDonald's.

Instead of showcasing the Republican-packed table's initial spread of fast food meals — including a Big Mac, fries, chicken nuggets, soda, sauce packets and more — RFK Jr.'s photoshopped image featured Thanksgiving classics like a large turkey, Brussels sprouts, cranberries, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, corn and other various plates. Critics didn't find RFK Jr.'s post funny, however, as one user scolded the AI chatbot Grok on Elon's platform X for promoting the image as top news on its social media app.

Source: @donaldtrumpjr/X Donald Trump Jr. originally shared a photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. eating McDonald's in 2024.

"Why is this AI slop being reported on X as today’s top news? Are you incapable of determining what’s legitimate or just putting forth no effort?" someone asked, to which the robot replied: "Thanks for pointing this out." "The story was a generated summary from trending posts, but upon verification, no reliable sources confirm a Thanksgiving meal on Air Force One with those individuals today. The image appears AI-generated. We’ll work on better filtering for accuracy. Happy Thanksgiving!" Grok continued.

RFK Jr. Mocked Over 'Fake' Thanksgiving Photo

Source: MEGA Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was slammed over the 'fake' post.

One notable critic of the false image was Jacob Chansley — a conspiracy theorist and convicted felon also known as QAnon Shaman, Q Shaman and Yellowstone Wolf who participated on the January 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol building in 2021. "Everything is fake," Chansley — who was released early from prison in 2023 after being sentenced to 41 months behind bars — wrote beneath RFK Jr.'s post.

Source: MEGA Robert F. Kennedy Jr. previously called McDonald's 'poison.'