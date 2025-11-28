or
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Annoys Critics With Photoshopped Thanksgiving Version of Infamous McDonald's Moment on Trump Force One: 'Seriously?'

Composite photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: @SecKennedy/X; MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared an AI-generated image for Thanksgiving.

Profile Image

Nov. 28 2025, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being trolled over his poor attempt at using AI.

The U.S. secretary of health and human services took to social media on Thursday, November 27, to wish his supporters a "Happy Thanksgiving" alongside a photoshopped holiday version of his infamous picture eating McDonald's aboard Donald Trump's private jet.

The original viral photo was taken of RFK Jr. on Trump Force One with the POTUS, his son, Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk and Mike Johnson in November 2024, shortly after the president won the election against Kamala Harris.

RFK JR.'s AI Image Promoted as 'Top News' on X

Image of RFK Jr. photoshopped a Thanksgiving meal over an infamous image of him eating McDonald's.
Source: @SecKennedy/X

RFK Jr. photoshopped a Thanksgiving meal over an infamous image of him eating McDonald's.

Instead of showcasing the Republican-packed table's initial spread of fast food meals — including a Big Mac, fries, chicken nuggets, soda, sauce packets and more — RFK Jr.'s photoshopped image featured Thanksgiving classics like a large turkey, Brussels sprouts, cranberries, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, corn and other various plates.

Critics didn't find RFK Jr.'s post funny, however, as one user scolded the AI chatbot Grok on Elon's platform X for promoting the image as top news on its social media app.

Image of Donald Trump Jr. originally shared a photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. eating McDonald's in 2024.
Source: @donaldtrumpjr/X

Donald Trump Jr. originally shared a photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. eating McDonald's in 2024.

"Why is this AI slop being reported on X as today’s top news? Are you incapable of determining what’s legitimate or just putting forth no effort?" someone asked, to which the robot replied: "Thanks for pointing this out."

"The story was a generated summary from trending posts, but upon verification, no reliable sources confirm a Thanksgiving meal on Air Force One with those individuals today. The image appears AI-generated. We’ll work on better filtering for accuracy. Happy Thanksgiving!" Grok continued.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RFK Jr. Mocked Over 'Fake' Thanksgiving Photo

Image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was slammed over the 'fake' post.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was slammed over the 'fake' post.

One notable critic of the false image was Jacob Chansley — a conspiracy theorist and convicted felon also known as QAnon Shaman, Q Shaman and Yellowstone Wolf who participated on the January 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol building in 2021.

"Everything is fake," Chansley — who was released early from prison in 2023 after being sentenced to 41 months behind bars — wrote beneath RFK Jr.'s post.

Image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. previously called McDonald's 'poison.'
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. previously called McDonald's 'poison.'

"Why are you posting fake pictures smh," another hater complained, as a fourth individual questioned: "Seriously? You photoshopped thanksgiving? Is anything authentic anymore?"

"How you wish it actually went down," a fifth social media user quipped of RFK Jr., who previously called McDonald's and the other fast food Trump eats "poison."

Meanwhile someone else comedically wondered, "Nightmare or dream blunt rotation? the PJ adds aura to be fair."

