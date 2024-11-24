Elon Musk Posts Photoshopped Image of Himself, Donald Trump, Don Jr. and RFK. Jr. Eating McDonald's at MSNBC as He Threatens to Buy Network
First Twitter, now MSNBC?
On Sunday, November 24, Elon Musk, 53, uploaded a photoshopped image of himself, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and RFK Jr. eating McDonald’s in the MSNBC studio after threatening to purchase the news network.
The image of the four conservatives was originally taken last week inside a private jet.
Musk’s silly post came after he has been toying with the idea of purchasing MSNBC after headlines revealed Comcast will sell the outlet.
“Now MSNBC is going down,” Musk penned on Thursday, November 21.
One day later, Don Jr. shared the news of MSNBC’s impending sale and tagged Musk, writing, “Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!”
The father-of-12 further entertained the possibility, adding, “How much does it cost?”
Don Jr. joked, “I mean it can’t be much. Look at the ratings.”
Musk then shared Don Jr.’s tweet with his followers and wrote, “The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely.”
After chatter spread that Musk might add another company to his portfolio, famous podcaster Joe Rogan told Musk, "If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachel Maddow's job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies."
Musk replied, “Deal.”
The Space X owner’s possible purchase seems to have full support from the upcoming Trump administration, as Don Jr. continued to egg on the possibility of transforming the network.
"This is getting really interesting. It has to happen," the eldest son of the president-elect shared, adding, "Ok @elonmusk &@joerogan. Since this is getting interesting, I'll throw my hat in the ring as well. I'll mimic Lawrence O'Donnell… minus the castration of course. That's a bridge too far."
As OK! previously reported, Musk’s uploads came after the internet was shocked by the unedited version of the politicians eating McDonald’s together on a plane.
"Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😬😬😬," Don Jr. said alongside the now-famous image.
In response, fans of the Republican and his crew joked about the photo.
“Lmao, y’all really peer pressured RFK into eating McDonald’s?! 🤣😂 should be ashamed! 😅😂😂,” one user penned, referencing how RFK Jr. was appointed to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and wants to combat ultra-processed foods and poor nutrition.
A second added, “The look on RFK’s face says everything you need to know 😂😂😂.”
“When the cool kids peer pressure you into smoking weed,” a third quipped, as a fourth shared, “Bobby Kennedy hostage photo 😉.
One more user asked, “Did you bully RFK Jr. into eating McDonald’s?”