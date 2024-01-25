Actor Bobby Lee Snaps After Joe Rogan Goes on 20-Minute Rant About COVID Lockdowns
Comedy legend Bobby Lee recently appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" to promote his upcoming movie, Drugstore June. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Joe Rogan went on a lengthy rant about the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns.
Lee, best known for his various roles in MADtv, joined Rogan on the Tuesday, January 23, episode of the popular podcast, where the two shared stories about the comedy scene and discussed how it has evolved over the years while also touching on their changing political views.
During the podcast, Rogan expressed his belief in the existence of evil and its manifestation in our world.
"I think evil exists in many forms, and it exists in callous disregard for loss of life for profit. That’s evil. Right? And that’s a real thing," Rogan told Lee and his listeners. "Like you could say, evil is the devil — you can say evil is Satan and evil is demons, and evil is, you know, exorcisms and s---. You know, look at that, baby."
"But also evil is profit over human life, which is, real evil is cobalt mines in the Congo. When you watch pregnant women mining for cobalt, getting toxic fumes in their lungs, whether some of them have babies on their back, that’s evil, that’s evil," the podcast host continued. "They're living in dirt floors with no sanitation. It's horrific conditions, and that is in everybody's cell phone. And everyone’s cell phone is the labor of essentially people so poor they don’t have to choose whether they’re slaves or not. They just, there’s no other option for them to work."
- Bill Maher Gives Controversial Podcast Host Joe Rogan a Shocking Compliment
- Dave Chappelle Laughs Off Getting Canceled Over His Alleged Transphobic 'The Closer' Special Commentary: 'I Love It'
- Dave Chappelle Appears Unbothered in Gay Mecca West Hollywood As Critics Call For Netflix To Yank Comedy Special Over Transphobic Remarks
Lee, visibly affected by Rogan's rant, expressed his powerlessness in the face of such injustice. He acknowledged feeling stressed by the discussion and the overall situation he found himself in.
Rogan continued his monologue, expressing his concerns about the manipulation of public opinion and the dangers of blindly following any ideology.
He drew parallels between past actions, such as the enactment of the Patriot Act, and recent events during the COVID-19 pandemic. The podcast host argued that even if initial intentions are noble, those in power can exploit these situations to exert control over the population.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Finally, Lee intervened, attempting to steer the conversation back to the purpose of his appearance on the podcast.
He requested a focus on his new movie, Drugstore June, which he was there to promote on the show.