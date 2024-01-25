Actor Bobby Lee Snaps After Joe Rogan Goes on 20-Minute Rant About COVID Lockdowns

"I think evil exists in many forms, and it exists in callous disregard for loss of life for profit. That’s evil. Right? And that’s a real thing," Rogan told Lee and his listeners. "Like you could say, evil is the devil — you can say evil is Satan and evil is demons, and evil is, you know, exorcisms and s---. You know, look at that, baby."

"But also evil is profit over human life, which is, real evil is cobalt mines in the Congo. When you watch pregnant women mining for cobalt, getting toxic fumes in their lungs, whether some of them have babies on their back, that’s evil, that’s evil," the podcast host continued. "They're living in dirt floors with no sanitation. It's horrific conditions, and that is in everybody's cell phone. And everyone’s cell phone is the labor of essentially people so poor they don’t have to choose whether they’re slaves or not. They just, there’s no other option for them to work."