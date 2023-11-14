Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked by 'The View' for Wearing Jeans at the Gym: 'Serial Killer Move'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was a hot topic during the Tuesday, November 14, episode of The View, where the hosts took a swipe at the 2024 presidential candidate for having a strange attire when he goes to work out.
“A friend of mine was working out in a gym, and ran into RFK there. He works out in jeans,” Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed. “That might be even weirder than walking barefoot into a public restroom. That’s a serial killer move right there.”
“Listen, sometimes you don’t have time to stop when everybody else is in their shorts and everything, and you go, you get some exercise in when you can!” Whoopi Goldberg replied.
Kennedy Jr. made headlines as of late for appearing to go barefoot on the way to the bathroom on a plane — something the ladies couldn't help but chuckle about.
“You can’t unsee it. And for a man who is so concerned about what he puts into his body, he’s gonna need a tetanus shot after that flight,” Sara Haines said, referring to Kennedy being outspoken about not wanting to be vaccinated.
“I used to think it was folklore that you could actually get infections in your feet,” Sunny Hostin added.
As OK! previously reported, the politician, 69, was blasted after the photo went viral.
One person wrote, "DISGUSTING!! What sort of person walks BAREFOOT down a plane aisle — in first class, no less. Even worse, it was on his way to the toilet! RFK Jr. is a really strange dude," while another said, "Hope he catches some flesh eating bacteria or something he's not vaccinated for. What a gross little weirdo. I hate shoes I wouldn't FATHOM doing this."
A third person stated, "I was already pretty disgusted just by the number of children RFK Jr. has needlessly sickened or killed while profiting from his decades of antivax nonsense. Now I also have to imagine his gross airplane feet up on the Resolute desk?"
Kennedy Jr. responded to the foot debacle, saying it's "inexcusable" what he did and he won't do it again.