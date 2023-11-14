Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked by 'The View' for Wearing Jeans at the Gym: 'Serial Killer Move'

“A friend of mine was working out in a gym, and ran into RFK there. He works out in jeans,” Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed. “That might be even weirder than walking barefoot into a public restroom. That’s a serial killer move right there.”

“Listen, sometimes you don’t have time to stop when everybody else is in their shorts and everything, and you go, you get some exercise in when you can!” Whoopi Goldberg replied.