Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims 'My Wife Would Divorce Me' If He Decided to Be Donald Trump’s Running Mate
Dream team?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently shut down rumors that he would be Donald Trump's running mate.
In an interview with Young Republican Editor of The Truth Gazette Brilyn Hollyhand, the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate insisted that he would not be joining the Republican frontrunner in his bid for the White House.
Despite the 69-year-old's support of the QAnon movement and MAGA since the covid pandemic began, he stated, "My wife would divorce me," when asked if he considered being the former president's running mate.
Rumors that the two could work together came after Steve Bannon and others floated the idea in hopes that RFK Jr. would bring over some of the Democratic vote from sitting President Joe Biden.
However, the lawyer's wife stern distaste for Trump has seemingly swayed RFK Jr. from throwing his support to the father-of-five in the future.
As OK! previously reported, the son of John F. Kennedy's brother Robert F. Kennedy has been a controversial figure as of late.
While his wild rants about conspiracy theories have swept the internet, he recently claimed that the media paints him in a negative light.
"It's interesting to me because I've been really slammed in a way that I think is unprecedented, even more than President Trump was slammed by the mainstream, by the corporate media," he began while appearing on Sunday Morning Futures in July.
"But the Harris Harvard poll came out – the gold standard poll – I think 2,500 people yesterday showed that my popularity is greater than… I think 20 points than any other political candidate so, somehow the American people are hearing what I'm saying," he pointed out.
"I mean, listen, if I believe the stuff that's written about me in the papers and reported about me on the mainstream sites ... I would definitely not vote for me," he admitted. "I would think I was a very despicable person."
These statements from the politician came shortly after he was blasted online for his alleged sinophobic and anti-semitic conspiracy theories about COVID-19.
At the time, his statements were caught on tape and shared online.
"COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately," he said.
"COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," RFK Jr. alleged. "We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact."