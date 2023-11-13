'Disgusting!': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ridiculed for Going to the Bathroom Barefoot on Recent Flight
Controversial politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was ridiculed for walking to the bathroom barefoot while on a recent flight.
In the photo, which was published by TMZ on Sunday, November 12, Kennedy Jr., who wore jeans and a T-shirt, was seen without any shoes on during his November 2 flight from Portland to Dallas.
Of course, people were floored when they saw the photo go viral. One person wrote, "DISGUSTING!! What sort of person walks BAREFOOT down a plane aisle — in first class, no less. Even worse, it was on his way to the toilet! RFK Jr. is a really strange dude," while another said, "Hope he catches some flesh eating bacteria or something he's not vaccinated for. What a gross little weirdo. I hate shoes I wouldn't FATHOM doing this."
A third person stated, "I was already pretty disgusted just by the number of children RFK Jr. has needlessly sickened or killed while profiting from his decades of antivax nonsense. Now I also have to imagine his gross airplane feet up on the Resolute desk?"
As OK! previously reported, Kennedy Jr., who is known for his anti-vax stance, is running for president, but he doesn't have his family's support.
"It was it was very painful for me. I mean, I, you know, I was raised in the Democratic Party. My father, and my uncles were with leaders of the party. You know, our relationship with the Democratic Party goes back generations. My great-grandfather, Honey Fitz, was the first Irish-Catholic. mayor of Boston. My other great-grandfather, Patrick Kennedy, was aboard the Democratic Party. And so leaving the party of my, you know, my family is very, very difficult for me," he said on the Tuesday, October 10, episode of Fox & Friends. "But it was a choice that I didn’t feel I had a choice. And I think it’s the right thing right now because we’re seeing that, you know, it’s the same corporate donors that control both parties that they have. And the parties are in paralysis. They cannot within that party system, they are locked in, as in this war with each other."
He added, "The polarization that they’re polarizing the American public. And we need we need a strategy for unity in it, a strategy for bringing people together. And what I’ve found traveling the country is that there’s much more even among the most extreme Democrats and Republicans, there’s still more that we have in common than issues that are being used to drive us apart. Everybody wants a clean environment and everybody wants to take care of our veterans. Everybody wants our kids to have a good education. And we want to make everybody want to make sure the regulatory agencies are serving the public interest instead of working for the corporations that they’re supposed to regulate. And I think we need somebody who’s going to find those areas of agreement, the values we agree on, and then focus on these little issues that have us at each other’s throats."