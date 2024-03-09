Jimmy Fallon Mocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Namedropping the 'Worst' Celebrities When Questioned About Jeffrey Epstein
Jimmy Fallon was shocked after hearing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s explanation for why he'd been a passenger on late trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's private airplane twice.
During his Wednesday, March 6, appearance on the "Flagrant" podcast, R.F.K. Jr. explained he's simply met an abundance of celebrities over the years — however, the names he mentioned raised eyebrows.
"First of all, I’m in New York for most of my life. And I run into everybody in New York," the former presidential hopeful explained. "I mean, I knew Harvey Weinstein. I knew Roger Ailes ... O.J. Simpson came to my house. Bill Cosby came to my house."
On a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon called Kennedy Jr.'s remark "the worst celebrity namedropping I've ever seen."
"'I had lunch with Jeffrey Dahmer. I had the Manson family over.' Does he live in an apartment or Rikers?" the comedian joked.
"I gotta meet the guy who heard that and said, 'Well, he’s got my vote,'" Fallon continued. "It’s not exactly the best campaign slogan either: 'RFK Jr — Bill Cosby Came to My House.'"
Critics on social media also slammed the 70-year-old for his oblivious comments. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, penned, "This isn’t the flex he thinks it is," and another quipped, "Probably something you should keep to yourself."
"RFK Jr.'s name-dropping sounds more like a guest list from a horror show than a bragging point," a third pointed out. "Knowing individuals with tainted legacies doesn't elevate one's own reputation. It's the company you keep that speaks volumes about your character. #ChooseBetterCompany."
This isn't the first time Kennedy Jr. has made comments that have sparked backlash. As OK! previously reported, the presidential candidate suggested COVID-19 may have been created to target and kill people of certain ethnicities.
"We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact," he allegedly said at an event. "We do know that the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bioweapons and we are developing ethnic bioweapons."
His sister Kerry Kennedy later condemned his comments as "deplorable and untruthful."
"His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+-year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination," she concluded.