Jimmy Fallon Mocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Namedropping the 'Worst' Celebrities When Questioned About Jeffrey Epstein

This isn't the first time Kennedy Jr. has made comments that have sparked backlash. As OK! previously reported, the presidential candidate suggested COVID-19 may have been created to target and kill people of certain ethnicities.

"We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact," he allegedly said at an event. "We do know that the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bioweapons and we are developing ethnic bioweapons."

