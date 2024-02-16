OK Magazine
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Admits She Wouldn't Be Happy If Her Husband Was Donald Trump's VP

robert f kennedy jr and his wife cheryl hines shut down vp rumors
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 16 2024, Updated 6:48 p.m. ET

Independent presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made it clear that he has no interest in being former President Donald Trump's running mate in 2024.

robert f kennedy jr and his wife cheryl hines shut down vp rumors
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines shut down VP rumors.

Kennedy, along with his wife, joined the hosts of TMZ Live on Friday, February 16, to discuss the possibility. When asked about a potential Trump pairing, Cheryl Hines interjected that it wouldn't make her "very happy." Kennedy laughed and smiled at his wife's response.

While Kennedy and his wife may agree on the Trump VP situation, the Kennedy family has not been in agreement about the presidential hopeful's politics.

robert f kennedy jr and his wife cheryl hines shut down vp rumors
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. is running for president as an Independent after dropping out of the Democratic primary.

Trump took to Truth Social back in January to address the rumors and affirm that RFK Jr. is not in the running for the position.The ex-prez told his 6.5 million followers, "[Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] is by far the most Radical Left person running for office, maybe ever!"

This denial echoes the sentiment previously expressed by Trump's campaign team.

robert f kennedy jr and his wife cheryl hines shut down vp rumors
Source: MEGA

Hines said she wouldn't be 'very happy' if RFK Jr. was Trump's VP.

During the interview, the hosts also brought up the viral photos of Kennedy walking barefoot on an airplane. Kennedy acknowledged that he caught some lighthearted blowback for the incident and joked he can no longer fly barefoot after being called out.

Hines chimed in with her disapproval of Kennedy taking off his shoes in the first place.

Kennedy and Hines are preparing for their upcoming comedy show fundraisers. The first of these fundraisers will take place on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, with Hines serving as the host.

Source: OK!

Recently, Kennedy's campaign ran into a snag after running an ad during the Super Bowl that resembled a famous ad ran by his uncle John F. Kennedy from 1960. The ad raised eyebrows and led several members of the Kennedy family to speak out against it.

Kennedy’s cousin, Bobby Shriver, posted that his mother – JFK’s sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver – would be “appalled” that the commercial used images of her and her brother. While Robert F Kennedy Jr is a vaccination skeptic and conspiracy theorist, Shriver said of his mother that “respect for science, vaccines … [was] in her DNA”.

Shriver’s brother, Mark, added in a separate post: “I agree with my brother … simple as that.”

Kennedy has since apologized for the ad and is confident that the family disagreements won't affect his campaign moving forward.

