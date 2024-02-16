Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Admits She Wouldn't Be Happy If Her Husband Was Donald Trump's VP

During the interview, the hosts also brought up the viral photos of Kennedy walking barefoot on an airplane. Kennedy acknowledged that he caught some lighthearted blowback for the incident and joked he can no longer fly barefoot after being called out.

Hines chimed in with her disapproval of Kennedy taking off his shoes in the first place.

Kennedy and Hines are preparing for their upcoming comedy show fundraisers. The first of these fundraisers will take place on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, with Hines serving as the host.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!