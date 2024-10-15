Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Told Olivia Nuzzi He Wanted to 'Possess' and 'Impregnate' Her Amid Alleged Affair, Her Ex Claims
More details are coming to light about New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi’s alleged affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
In response to Nuzzi's no contact order against her ex Politico reporter Ryan Lizza, he claimed: “Nuzzi had been cheating on me with a married man [RFK Jr.] for almost a year.”
“She admitted the affair and over the course of weeks of conversations she confided how she fell into what she described as a ‘toxic’ ‘unhealthy’ ‘stupid’ ‘psychotic’ ‘crazy’ ‘indefensible’ relationship with a 70-year-old ‘s-- addict’ who told her he wanted to ‘possess,’ ‘control,’ and ‘impregnate’ her,” he claims in court papers, which were obtained by Page Six.
Nuzzi, who has been placed on leave from New York Magazine after the alleged affair was exposed, previously claimed Lizza "hacked" her devices “the purpose of stalking and surveilling me and to collect materials to employ as blackmail to intimidate me back into a relationship, and to inflict public ridicule and humiliation as well as professional damage as punishment when I would not return to the relationship.”
Nuzzi claimed Lizza “utilized a third party or anonymous channel" to tell her former employer about the alleged tryst.
Lizza, who said he broke off their engagement on August 17, has denied the claims, stating he “pleaded with her to go to her editors and disclose her affair before they found out about it on their own.”
“Almost everything I know about her affair comes directly from Ms. Nuzzi herself,” he claims in the documents.
Nuzzi claimed on August 17 Lizza “threatened me with physical violence and used the threat of violence to coerce me to agree to assume his share of financial responsibility for a joint contract with a book publisher.”
However, Lizza denied that ever happened. “I thought she should be responsible for paying back our book advance since this is the second presidential cycle in a row where Ms. Nuzzi’s personal indiscretions have sabotaged our book project,” he claimed.
As OK! previously reported, Nuzzi's alleged affair came to light in September, however, the politician, who is married to actress Cheryl Hines, denied anything happened with her.
"Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece," a spokesperson insisted in a Thursday, September 19, statement.
Though Kennedy and Hines, who got married in 2014, "have barely spoken" in the days since the alleged scandal hit the press. "She's embarrassed because he got caught," the insider claimed.