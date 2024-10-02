Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Alleged Mistress Olivia Nuzzi Claims Ex-Fiancé Ryan Lizza 'Threatened' to 'Destroy Her Life' by Leaking 'Personal' Information

On Tuesday, October 1, the New York Magazine reporter — who was placed on leave after coming forward about her supposed affair with the married anti-vaccine activist — filed court documents in Washington, D.C.'s Supreme Court, accusing Lizza of "threatening" to expose private details about her life in "mid-August" in an effort to "destroy" her.

During the court hearing on Tuesday — where Lizza notably did not make an appearance — Nuzzi was granted a "temporary no-contact order" against her ex-fiancé.

Nuzzi claimed her ex-fiancé "explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation — a threat he has since carried out," according to court documents obtained by a news publication.

Lizza, Politico’s chief Washington correspondent, reacted to the legal matter via a statement obtained by the news outlet, admitting: "I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings. I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully."

Nuzzi's court appearance comes less than two weeks after Lizza confirmed the former couple's split via a message shared to Politico Playbook, where he works, on Friday, September 20, stating, "Because of my connection to this story through my ex-fiancée, my editors and I have agreed that I won’t be involved in any coverage of Kennedy in Playbook or elsewhere at Politico."