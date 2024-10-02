Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Alleged Mistress Olivia Nuzzi Claims Ex-Fiancé Ryan Lizza 'Threatened' to 'Destroy Her Life' by Leaking 'Personal' Information
Things are getting ugly between Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged mistress Olivia Nuzzi and her ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza.
On Tuesday, October 1, the New York Magazine reporter — who was placed on leave after coming forward about her supposed affair with the married anti-vaccine activist — filed court documents in Washington, D.C.'s Supreme Court, accusing Lizza of "threatening" to expose private details about her life in "mid-August" in an effort to "destroy" her.
Nuzzi claimed her ex-fiancé "explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation — a threat he has since carried out," according to court documents obtained by a news publication.
During the court hearing on Tuesday — where Lizza notably did not make an appearance — Nuzzi was granted a "temporary no-contact order" against her ex-fiancé.
Lizza, Politico’s chief Washington correspondent, reacted to the legal matter via a statement obtained by the news outlet, admitting: "I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings. I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully."
Nuzzi's court appearance comes less than two weeks after Lizza confirmed the former couple's split via a message shared to Politico Playbook, where he works, on Friday, September 20, stating, "Because of my connection to this story through my ex-fiancée, my editors and I have agreed that I won’t be involved in any coverage of Kennedy in Playbook or elsewhere at Politico."
- Donald Trump Is 'Obsessed' With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi's Sexting Scandal: Report
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Private Diary Reveals Struggles With 'Powerful Demons' and 'Wild Impulses' Amid Sexting Scandal
- Cheryl Hines Spotted Wearing Band on Ring Finger After Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Sexting Scandal
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to the journalists' social media accounts, the pair had been engaged since 2020, though it hasn't specifically been confirmed whether Nuzzi's alleged romance with Kennedy Jr. was the cause of their decision to call off their plans to marry.
As OK! previously reported, news broke on September 19 that Nuzzi had been placed on leave after coming forward about her alleged affair with the 2024 presidential candidate — who has been married to actress Cheryl Hines since 2014. Kennedy Jr. has since denied claims he engaged in an extramarital relationship with the political reporter.
At the time, New York Magazine released a statement, noting Nuzzi "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."
"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," a spokesperson for the outlet continued. "An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
CNN obtained legal documents regarding Nuzzi and Lizza's recent court battle.