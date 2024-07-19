'The Worm Has Taken Over': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked for Calling for 'Unity' in Bizarre Raven Video
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent presidential candidate and well-known conspiracy theorist, faced some backlash for taking to social media and sharing a strange and unusual video from his Los Angeles home.
In the clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kennedy is seen surrounded by multiple ravens on his balcony while calling for "more unity" and "more ravens."
Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch Network shared a clip from RFK Jr.'s video, where the presidential hopeful described the birds as having "incredible vocalizations" as they loudly chirped in the background.
Comments on the post were flooded by people mocking the Independent candidate for being "that crazy bird guy in the neighborhood."
One person commented, "I think the worm has taken over. How else is he able to talk to them in their native tongue? This has been the worm's long game."
Another asked, "How is he better at speaking raven than he is at speaking human?"
As OK! previously reported, RFK Jr. claimed a worm ate part of his brain and then died inside his head during a deposition held as part of his 2012 divorce proceeding.
Brain scans the presidential hopeful took at the time revealed a “dark spot” that was first thought to be a tumor, but a second opinion suggested a "dead parasite" was lingering in Kennedy's skull.
Kennedy testified in court that the doctor told him that the dark spot on the scans "was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it."
Kennedy, who previously told The New York Times he owns "a couple of pet ravens," showcased all four of his feathered companions in the video.
He highlighted the birds' behavior of "begging for food" as they gathered behind him, demonstrating their responsiveness when called.
The birds, which Kennedy described as a family unit consisting of a "mom," a "dad" and their "two babies," have become a regular presence in his daily life.
Describing the ravens as increasingly confident and responsive, Kennedy emphasized their vocal patterns and the diverse range of clicking sounds they produce. He even went as far as to imitate the unique noises made by them, finding joy in observing their behavior.
Kennedy's social media post not only showcased his bond with the ravens but also emphasized the importance of unity, a theme that has been echoed by various political entities, including the GOP.
Kennedy revealed that the ravens have been included in his meditation sessions on the balcony, reflecting his holistic approach to life.
This is not the first time Kennedy has kept unconventional pets, having previously cared for peacocks, owls and guinea fowl.