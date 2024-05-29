bindi irwin reveals the one thing she wishes she told her crocodile hunter dad

Though Bindi Irwin's father, Steve Irwin, tragically died after being barbed by a stingray 18 years ago, she still wishes he was around.

“If I had the chance, the one thing I’d say to my dad is, ‘I love you, and I miss you. Every day that you aren’t here is hard. But we hope to be making you proud,’” she shared in a new interview. “I think when there’s love that is that great, it never truly goes away. He’s always with us.”