What Is Robin Roberts' Net Worth? The New Bride Is One of the Highest Paid Stars on 'Good Morning America'
Unlike some news anchors, Robin Roberts has managed to have a stellar career without any major scandals — and she has the bank account to prove it!
The star's net worth reportedly stands at $55 million, a number that stems mostly from her gig as a co-host of Good Morning America, a role she's held since 2005.
According to sources, the star is currently the highest paid staffer on GMA, earning $18 million a year. During her time on the popular morning show, she's covered huge events such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding, flying out to London to do so.
Before her big break, Roberts, 62, worked for various local radio and TV stations, and in 1990, she secured a spot as a sports broadcaster for ESPN.
In 2014, she started her own production company, Rock'n Robin Productions, and she's also earned money from a few other TV jobs, such as a stint as a Jeopardy! guest host. In addition, in 2021, she debuted Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, an interview series streaming on Disney+.
The star has had a handful of acting roles as well, having appeared in Nashville and The Rookie.
Roberts has penned quite a few books over the years, with her most recent one — Brighter by the Day — making the New York Times Bestseller List.
The Alabama's latest accomplishment was tying the knot with her love of 18 years, Amber Laign. She revealed their plans to walk down the aisle this past January.
"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet — I'm saying 'yes' to marriage. We're getting married this year," she gushed on an episode of GMA. "It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill but ... it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter."
The ladies got hitched on Friday, September 8, at Farmington Gardens, in Farmington, Conn. Guests included George Stephanopoulos, Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer.
The pair first met in 2005 on a blind date. Celebrity Net Worth reported on Roberts' salary.