Broadcasts In Boxers? George Stephanopoulos' Wife Ali Wentworth Reveals Embarrassing Fact About The GMA Host

George Stephanopoulos has been exposed by his own wife, Ali Wentworth, for wearing boxers during previous Good Morning America broadcasts.

The talk show host's hidden secret was revealed on Thursday, August 25, after Wentworth accidentally slipped up while guest co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan. The 57-year old has been subbing in for Kelly Ripa while she is away on vacation.

The NSFW reveal came moments after Ryan Seacrest commented on his guest host's casual choice of clothing. The American Idol host sported a suit and tie, while Wentworth stepped out in a pair of blue jeans.