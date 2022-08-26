Broadcasts In Boxers? George Stephanopoulos' Wife Ali Wentworth Reveals Embarrassing Fact About The GMA Host
George Stephanopoulos has been exposed by his own wife, Ali Wentworth, for wearing boxers during previous Good Morning America broadcasts.
The talk show host's hidden secret was revealed on Thursday, August 25, after Wentworth accidentally slipped up while guest co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan. The 57-year old has been subbing in for Kelly Ripa while she is away on vacation.
The NSFW reveal came moments after Ryan Seacrest commented on his guest host's casual choice of clothing. The American Idol host sported a suit and tie, while Wentworth stepped out in a pair of blue jeans.
Stemming from the talk of Wentworth's casual businesswear came the reveal of Stephanopoulos' embarrassing secret.
"I don’t know about you, but George was in his boxers half the time on GMA,” exposed the Nightcap actress. Wentworth went on to clarify the GMA host only did this when working from home during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seacrest was too shocked to understand what had just slipped out of his guest host's mouth.
"He was anchoring the news and he was only wearing the button-down and jacket?” asked the media personality after being left nearly speechless.
Not only did Wentworth expose her husband's secret, but she confirmed it a second time, stating he was in fact delivering "hard-hitting news" with only boxers beneath his business top-half attire.
Wentworth further backed her husband up, defending how he "could" host GMA in his underwear, at the time, because the broadcasts were being taped from his home through Zoom.
Despite finding comfort in starring on the popular talk show while wearing boxers, the news anchor hasn't always had such a relaxing ride.
Stephanopoulos had a rocky road in the past with ABC, after threatening to leave the broadcast network in March 2021 due to a feud between the GMA host and his coworker David Muir regarding the "chief anchor" title..
Disney executive chairman Bob Iger settled the tension by working out a contract extension and pay raise deal that would allow the network "to have two big stars and build towards the future."
Despite settled feuds and no more "boxer broadcasts," fans have grown worried for their favorite GMA host after Stephanopoulos has gone missing from the show for the past few days.
"@GMA where is @GStephanopoulos?" questioned a fan on social media. "I haven't seen him in weeks. #whereisgeorge."
Neither Stephanopoulos' wife or his coworkers have spoken about unwarranted absence.