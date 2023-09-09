OK Magazine
Robin Roberts Wedding—All the 'I Do' Details: The Dress, the Guest List, the Snubs and More Revealed

robin roberts
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 9 2023, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Here's to the newlyweds!

On Friday, September 8, Good Morning America star Robin Roberts tied the knot with her girlfriend of 18 years, Amber Laign.

robin roberts
Source: MEGA

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have been together for 18 years.

The reporter broke the news on her Instagram with two posts in celebration of the couple's big day. The first upload shared a clip of the women the day before their big day as they walked into the county clerk's office to get their marriage license.

"Road to the Ring is nearing an end…18 years and totally worth the wait! #ThankfulThursday #HappyWeddingEve😉…this is take 2 that includes the 3 Rings of Marriage," Roberts penned.

The second post showed a picture of the duo's dog all dressed up in a black bow tie for the glamorous ceremony.

"@lil_man_lukas looking dapper and ready for when our wedding guests arrive. Bless you all for your well wishes 🙏🏾❤️🥂," Roberts wrote.

robin roberts
Source: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign went to the county clerk to obtain their marriage license.

On GMA the couple shared details for their upcoming wedding including their stunning dresses and the extravagant décor.

Wedding planner JoAnn Gregoli of Elegant Occasions by JoAnn Gregoli showed off the pair's flowers in pink and cream colors as well as gold candles, white lines, and glasses with gold rims for guests. The theme Roberts and Laign were going for was "ethereal," "romantic," and "midsummer's night dream."

In a segment about their dresses the duo tried on a few looks from an A-line skirt with buttons down the back to a tighter-fitting ensemble with a higher-neck, although they agreed they would not see each other's final looks till the wedding day.

On the day of the wedding, one attendee Rachel Beller shared Instagram snaps from the intimate wedding getaway in Farmington, Connecticut, however there were some names notably left off the guest list.

tj amy
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. homes used to work with Robin Roberts on 'GMA' before their firing.

Former GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were both not invited to the event after their workplace affair rocked ABC last November. Despite Robach and Holmes having close relationships with Roberts before the scandal, a source explained that their friendship may have soured.

"Amy and T.J. are not invited, and Amy is furious about it. She and Robin were far more than work colleagues, they shared a deep friendship," the insider spilled.

Source: OK!
"When their scandal came out, Robin could have gone to bat for them- she had the power to do that and they thought she would," they added.

"Robin had the power to save Amy and T.J., she is that powerful at ABC, and she didn't," the source continued. "She could have made the case that despite everything they are two consenting adults, and they were separated, but she chose not to."

The U.S. Sun reported on the couple's wedding.

