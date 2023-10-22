Robin Williams 'Didn't Think He'd Be Any Good Without Drugs' After Scary Addiction Is Revealed: Source
Nine years following the death of legendary actor Robin Williams, a source dished on the star’s addiction issues throughout his career.
“Robin needed to be ‘on’ all the time. He didn’t think he’d be any good without drugs. It wasn’t true, but that’s what he believed,” the insider alleged of the Good Will Hunting alum.
The Oscar winner severely struggled with his substance abuse issues, as he allegedly overused cocaine and alcohol.
“I was crazy back then — working all day, partying all night,” Williams said in 1988.
A friend of Williams also recalled a moment when he expressed real concern for the comedian's drug habits.
“It was like, 8:15 p.m. at night,” pal Mike Binder began. “I was like, ‘Robin, you did the whole gram?’ He was like, ‘It was an accident, I’m sorry.’ With drugs, he was a monster.”
The insider recalled that the actor often looked as if he was going into a spiral, saying, “Robin would show up to shoot Mork & Mindy looking like a trainwreck.”
The director of the show, Howard Storm, revealed to the author of Williams’ 2018 biography that the Dead Poets Society star would often arrive on set under the influence.
“He hadn’t slept all night. He was snorting coke, and if you snort coke, in order to come down you drink booze,” Storm said. “He was out all night and screwing everybody in town.”
Williams wake-up call came in 1982 when his friend John Belushi died from an overdose.
“It sobered the s--- out of me,” Robin said in an interview after his buddy’s tragic death. The celeb then tried his best to stay clean, however, he did have a relapse in 2006, which he blamed on “fearfulness and anxiety." In 2014, he entered rehab again.
“He was sober, but his problems didn’t ever really go away,” the source stated.
Williams was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which put him into a horrible depression.
“Robin was scared and couldn’t deal with what was happening to him,” the insider explained. “He was exhibiting symptoms like paranoia, confusion, mood swings and had trouble walking, and he felt hopeless.”
Almost a decade after his heartbreaking suicide, those close to the Mrs. Doubtfire actor still think of him fondly.
“We remember him as the funniest, most humble guy,” the source gushed. “He had the biggest heart.”
As OK! previously reported, on a recent episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of Comedy, longtime friend and comic Allan Stephan shared details about Williams’ alleged dependence on drugs.
"He said, 'Know anyone with any blow? I have to go on, and I can't go on without any blow,'" Stephan recalled. "And I sat down, and I said, 'I'm going to help you.' He said, 'Do you have blow on you?' I said, 'No, are you out of your f------ mind? You're Robin Williams.' And after that, I don't think he would get high when he had it before."
Star reported on the source’s comments.