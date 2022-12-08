Robyn Brown Tearfully Admits She Feels That 'Angry' Kody Is 'Shooting Us All Down' After Christine Left

"It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him," Robyn, 43, says in the sneak peek of the Sunday, December 11, episode of Sister Wives. "Most men in monogamy they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever. And they’re angry and they’re pissed. And [think that] women suck."

MERI BROWN SEETHING OVER CHRISTINE'S DECISION TO QUIT ON POLYGAMOUS FAMILY: 'I FEEL ANGRY'

And according to Robyn, she's seeing Kody in that same light following Christine's November 2021 announcement that she was leaving the polygamous family.