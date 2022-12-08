Robyn Brown Tearfully Admits She Feels That 'Angry' Kody Is 'Shooting Us All Down' After Christine Left
The cracks are starting to show in Robyn Brown and Kody Brown's relationship.
Ever since Christine Brown decided to leave the patriarch last year, his relationships with his remaining sister wives have been taking major blows — and Robyn, who is dubbed Kody's favorite wife, can't take it any longer.
"It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him," Robyn, 43, says in the sneak peek of the Sunday, December 11, episode of Sister Wives. "Most men in monogamy they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever. And they’re angry and they’re pissed. And [think that] women suck."
MERI BROWN SEETHING OVER CHRISTINE'S DECISION TO QUIT ON POLYGAMOUS FAMILY: 'I FEEL ANGRY'
And according to Robyn, she's seeing Kody in that same light following Christine's November 2021 announcement that she was leaving the polygamous family.
"He’s dealing with that while he’s married. And I’ve told him several times, I feel like he's lining up all women and I'm there too," Kody's fourth wife continues, confirming that remaining spouses Meri, 51, and Janelle, 53, are also being grouped in. "And he’s shooting us all down because Christine is a woman. And he’s angry and he’s hurt."
Seemingly on the same page about one ting at this time, Kody agrees that the roles in plural marriage are not equal nor easy. "I think women bear a different burden in plural marriage than men do," he says in the clip, noting that he's seen "men leave plural marriage" feeling that they haven't been loved despite having "five, six wives."
Despite Kody, 53, having several wives, he insists: "Plural marriage isn’t all beer and Skittles. It’s not for a man."
“There’s a different burden — I don’t want to sit here and mansplain to you," he adds. "It's just obvious that it’s difficult. ‘You’re going to share your husband? Why would you do that?’”
'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN CLAIMS SHE'S THRIVING AFTER DEFENDING HER CRUMBLING MARRIAGE WITH KODY
Despite Robyn being keen on trying to fix Kody's relationships, Janelle doesn't seem interested in breaking down their strained dynamics. When Robyn suggests they "get this figured out," Janelle stands up to leave, claiming she needs to pick up her daughter, Savannah, before deciding to stay a little longer.
Season 17 has been documenting Kody's rocky relationships with his wives and the aftermath of Christine's exit.
Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.