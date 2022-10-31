Sister Wives' Meri Brown Declares Kody Didn't 'Care Enough' To 'Fight' For Her Or Christine: 'I Don't Understand That'

Meri was the first to marry Kody in 1990, but over the years, their relationship has dwindled into a barely-there union — with the couple not able to get back to where they once were before Meri's 2015 catfishing scandal.

"I’ve been in the same situation with Kody in the past. I knew what I needed from Kody and I wasn’t getting it," Meri said on the Sunday episode of their failed relationship. "Kody was very, very distant with me. I asked him to just not stay there for a little bit. He has interpreted that as I kicked him out and he’s never come back."