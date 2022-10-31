Sister Wives' Meri Brown Declares Kody Didn't 'Care Enough' To 'Fight' For Her Or Christine: 'I Don't Understand That'
Meri Brown isn't holding back on how she feels her husband fell short in his relationships.
As the Brown family continues to grapple with Christine leaving Kody and their polygamous family, Meri called the patriarch out in the latest episode of Sister Wives for the role he played in the split.
"Obviously you don’t care enough to fight for her," the 51-year-old said of Christine on the Sunday, October 30, episode of the TLC series. "Obviously, you didn’t care enough to fight for me. I don’t understand that."
BLOGGER CALLS OUT 'SISTER WIVES' FOR POSSIBLY FAKING STORYLINE AFTER SEASON 17 TRAILER HINTS ROBYN BROWN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION
Meanwhile, Meri also took aim at her former sister wife, admitting she's really "frustrated" and "betrayed" by Christine's decision. “Why are you doing this? How are you breaking up our family?” she asked during the episode.
“I felt like Christine was more than a sister wife. I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years," Meri continued. "I’m taking it really personal."
Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody after more than 25 years of marriage, and despite being the first to walk away from the father-of-18, she wasn't the first wife to express her upset with her relationship.
Meri was the first to marry Kody in 1990, but over the years, their relationship has dwindled into a barely-there union — with the couple not able to get back to where they once were before Meri's 2015 catfishing scandal.
"I’ve been in the same situation with Kody in the past. I knew what I needed from Kody and I wasn’t getting it," Meri said on the Sunday episode of their failed relationship. "Kody was very, very distant with me. I asked him to just not stay there for a little bit. He has interpreted that as I kicked him out and he’s never come back."
Christine also touched on Meri and Kody's marriage while discussing where she moved her ex-husband's belongings amid her move from Arizona to Utah.
"He doesn’t have stuff at Meri’s house. He hasn’t for years. He hasn’t stayed there for years," she told the cameras. "He can’t have stuff at Janelle’s house because she lives in a little tiny trailer. So he has quadruple what he needs at Robyn’s house."
News of Christine's split has rocked the family's dynamic, with Meri and Robyn seemingly coming together after she dropped the bombshell. Meri and Robyn have had their fair share of ups and downs considering Kody legally divorced Meri so he could wed Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous relationship; however, they both have their loyalty to Kody in common.
SISTER WIVES' MERI BROWN UNDER FIRE AFTER BOASTING SHE'S 'OVER HERE ENJOYING MY LIFE' DESPITE TROUBLE AT HOME
"I’m just grateful that you’re sticking it out," Robyn, 43, told Meri while applauding her for "making it about everybody else" while struggling in her marriage. "Hang on with me, OK? We have to rebuild."
Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.
Us Weekly reported on the latest episode of Sister Wives.