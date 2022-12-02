OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Claims She's Thriving After Defending Her Crumbling Marriage With Kody

sister wives meri brown thriving crumbling marriage kodypp
Source: @THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM
By:

Dec. 1 2022, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

As Meri Brown's marriage with her husband, Kody, continues to show its cracks in Season 17 of Sister Wives, the mother-of-one took to Instagram to declare she's still loving life.

"Just over here Vibin' & Thrivin' 😁" she captioned a selfie. Meri was all smiles in a comfy, bright yellow hoodie in the snapshot. "That is all.#LivingMyWhy BecauseICan #LoveWhatIDo #LoveWhoIAm."

meri brown ig pic
Source: @THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM

The television personality regularly shares inspiring and empowering messages on self-love and chasing dreams with her fans, but as her relationship woes drag on in the hit TLC show, many of her followers are only focused on one topic — why she is choosing to stay in an unhappy spiritual marriage.

MERI BROWN SEETHING OVER CHRISTINE'S DECISION TO QUIT ON POLYGAMOUS FAMILY: 'I FEEL ANGRY'

"Until you leave Kody, you will never be thriving," one user replied in the comments section, with another adding, "Meri after watching g [sic] what Kody has said about you and how he feels about you. Why do you stay? You deserve happiness and someone that actually loves you and will treat you like the queen you are."

meri kody ig gallery pic
Source: @THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM

A third pointed out the trend in her Instagram habits, asking her: "Why do have to always post that you are doing 'so great' are you trying to convince us or yourself?"

'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN RUSHED TO FILL PRICEY BED & BREAKFAST SLOTS WITH LULAROE FRIENDS AFTER GUESTS REFUSED TO PAY FOR $6K RETREAT

This comes days after Meri defended her rocky relationship with the Brown family patriarch and called out her critics on social media in the Sunday, November 27, episode of the show.

sister wives meri brown thriving crumbling marriage kody
Source: @THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM

"These people come at me and they're just like, 'why can't you be strong like Christine, why don't you leave Kody?'" she explained in a confessional. "It frustrates me because you know what? Christine has her own value regardless of Kody. I have my own value regardless of Kody."

Source: OK!

"When I married Kody, it wasn't just because I loved him," she added later in the episode. "I felt like that I had a confirmation from God that I was supposed to be married to Kody — and I still feel like that."

