OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Meri Brown
OK LogoREALITY TV

Meri Brown Seething Over Christine's Decision To Quit On Polygamous Family: 'I Feel Angry'

meri christine pp
Source: TLC
By:

Nov. 3 2022, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Meri Brown can't fathom how her former sister wife could actually walk away from their polygamous family — but she does still have sympathy for Christine.

While Christine's sister wives, Meri, Janelle and Robyn, as well as their husband, Kody, try to come to terms with the fact that she's leaving the family for good, the patriarch's first wife makes her feelings on the situation quite clear.

Article continues below advertisement
meri
Source: tlc

"I have a lot of emotions about this whole situation," Meri, 51, says in an exclusive clip from the Sunday, November 6, episode of Sister Wives. Admitting that she feels "angry" and "a little betrayed," Meri also confesses, "I feel like I understand where [Christine is] coming from."

"I also know that anger is a secondary emotion. I'm hurt," shares Meri. "I'm hurt that she doesn't see value enough in our family."

THESE FIVE 'SISTER WIVES' EPISODES WILL BLOW YOUR MIND — WATCH NOW

Article continues below advertisement

Christine, 50, announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody, 53, after more than 25 years of marriage. In September of that year, Kody's former wife moved from Arizona to Utah with their youngest, daughter Truely, 12.

As the clip of Sunday's episode continues, Kody also shares his frustration with Christine's recent decisions, saying he's "angry" about her "leaving the family" and "moving to Utah."

meri kody
Source: tlc
Article continues below advertisement

"I'm angry that she's trying to sell the house. I'm angry that she moved my stuff out," he continues. "I'm angry that she asked me to leave. I'm angry about a lot of things."

Christine and Kody were seen in a previous episode bickering over the father-of-18's unwillingness to make her move easy by not packing up his belongings, with him exclaiming at the time, "I have an emotional attachment to this house — yes I do. Listen, I have an emotional attachment to Christine!"

In the upcoming episode, Christine breaks the news to her fellow sister wives and ex-husband that the house is under contract after she put it on the market, prompting a "yay!" from Janelle — which didn't sit well with Kody.

"Why is Janelle saying 'yay'? I don't get her thinking," Kody says to the cameras.

Though Kody has expressed his upset with Christine's decision to walk away from their relationship, he declared he wouldn't be chasing after her.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's just one of those things where it's like there's nothing I can do here," Kody tells cameras. "I'm not going to express my undying love for her like, 'Please come back.' I don't even like her right now."

BLOGGER CALLS OUT ‘SISTER WIVES’ FOR POSSIBLY FAKING STORYLINE AFTER SEASON 17 TRAILER HINTS ROBYN BROWN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Despite Christine's supporter Janelle, Robyn and Meri are less than thrilled about the change in the family dynamic.

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"It felt like I just got pushed out of an airplane and I wasn't ready," says Robyn after Christine reveals, "I found a house and I am moving next week," adding, "I know it's all fast. It all happened yesterday. We've been looking for about three days."

Meanwhile, Meri emphasized that she doesn't feel "jealous of Christine that she's leaving" because she could also walk away if she wanted to. "I can do whatever I want."

"My strength is sticking around and seeing if Kody would be willing to work on a relationship," concludes Meri, "so I leave that door open but I'm not pining away for it."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

People obtained a sneak peek of the upcoming Sister Wives episode.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.