'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Rushed To Fill Pricey Bed & Breakfast Slots With Lularoe Friends After Guests Refused To Pay For $6K Retreat

"She was scrambling to try and fill spots. It was all her LuLaRoe team that went," a source claimed. "No one paid the prices she asked for."

"The group [photographed biking with Meri] consisted of 'fans' who filled spots without paying," the source added.

MERI BROWN GUSHES SHE IS 'IN LOVE' WITH ALL THINGS 'CURRENTLY PRESENT' IN HER LIFE AFTER SHAMING CHRISTINE FOR LEAVING POLYGAMOUS FAMILY