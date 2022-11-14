Meri Brown Declares She's 'Excited To Go Home' After Being MIA From Family For 23 Days

Meri Brown is heading home! As the Sister Wives star reflects on her lengthy trip sans her polygamous family, she's feeling grateful for everything she has experienced, seemingly hinting that she is living her best life away from her husband, Kody Brown.

"Just a girl who's excited to go home! In the past 23 days, I've been home a total of 36 hours. Not complaining, I have a good life!" the reality star gushed alongside an airplane selfie on Sunday, November 13.