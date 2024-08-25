Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Aren't 'Throwing Themselves at Each Other Nearly as Much' as Reality Star Takes Care of Their Son Rocky: Source
Did son Rocky ruin Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s intimacy?
According to a source, the stars — who are famously very affectionate — may have run into a roadblock when it comes to what they do in the bedroom.
“The attraction between them is still there, but they’re not throwing themselves at each other or packing on the PDA nearly as much as they used to, and it’s been a tough adjustment for Travis,” the insider spilled.
“He can be quite needy and insecure with Kourtney,” the source noted, “and he gets a lot of reassurance from their marathon s-- sessions.”
Apparently, the tension between the pair — who tied the knot in 2022 — came after the birth of their son in November 2023.
“Now that Kourtney’s got a new baby, she simply can’t keep up with his energy in the bedroom,” the insider dished. “She’s exhausted a lot of the time and just not in the mood the way she used to be.”
The confidante insisted that The Kardashians star is “still just as into him” and “totally in love, but she’d rather cuddle a lot of the time than go at it like rabbits, and that’s been tough for Travis to understand.”
The Blink-182 drummer has supposedly tried to “see things from her point of view and not put on the pressure, but no doubt it’s caused some stress in the relationship,” they added.
In addition to the chaos of raising a little one, Kardashian is also struggling to keep positive relationships with her three other kids, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.
On Season 5 of The Kardashians, it was revealed that Penelope, Reign and Rocky joined their mom and stepdad on a trip to Australia, however, Mason decided to stay home.
“It doesn’t help that they’ve had this drama with Mason choosing to live with Scott over them,” the source explained. “Kourtney tries to cover it up, but she’s heartbroken over it and blaming herself, and that’s not exactly putting her in the mood for intimacy.”
As OK! previously reported, another insider spoke about the divide Kardashian has caused between herself and her kids as of late.
"Scott knows that Mason didn't want to go on vacation with his mom because of Travis," they said of the drama related to the getaway.
"Before Travis came along, Scott and Kourtney were vacationing together with the kids — not as a couple, but as friends who were both dedicated to their kids," the source shared. "This is obviously not going to happen again and Scott thinks that Travis should not have a problem with family vacations if he was comfortable in his marriage."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Instead of doing co-parenting the way that they used to, Scott believes that she is creating a deeper divide between herself and her kids with Scott," they alleged.
In Touch reported on Kardashian and Barker's s-- life since having son Rocky.