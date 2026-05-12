Politics Rod Stewart Praises King Charles for Dealing With 'Little Ratbag' Donald Trump During U.S. Visit Source: MEGA Sir Rod Stewart congratulated King Charles for a 'superb job' in putting 'little ratbag' Donald Trump in his place. Lesley Abravanel May 12 2026, Updated 11:58 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During a star-studded London gala on Monday, May 11, rock legend Sir Rod Stewart praised King Charles III for how he handled President Donald Trump during a recent state visit, calling Trump a "little ratbag" to the monarch's face. The exchange occurred during a receiving line at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where celebrities gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust, and went viral when shared by Rebecca English, Daily Mail’s royal editor. While shaking the King's hand, Stewart, 81, remarked, "May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb. You put that little ratbag in his place.”

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Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly laughed at the off-the-cuff remark.

King Charles reportedly laughed at the off-the-cuff remark, while nearby guest Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones was seen grinning. The King did not offer a verbal response, maintaining his customary diplomatic neutrality. Stewart’s comments referred to King Charles' four-day U.S. state visit in late April. During that trip, the King delivered a historic address to Congress, emphasizing the importance of NATO and the defense of Ukraine — stances that some interpreted as a subtle pushback against the "America First" policies of the Trump administration. Though they were once neighbors in Florida and former friends, Stewart has become increasingly critical of Trump in recent years.

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Source: MEGA Stewart previously stated he could no longer be friends with Trump.

Stewart previously stated he could no longer be friends with Trump due to the 79-year-old president's treatment of women and his foreign policy regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Earlier in 2026, Stewart publicly called Trump a "draft dodger" after the POTUS made comments questioning the courage of British and NATO troops who served in Afghanistan. Stewart posted a video on Instagram in January, in which he said, “I may just be a humble rock star. I’m also a knight of the realm, and I have my opinions. I was born just after the war [World War II], and have great respect for our armed forces that fought and gave us our freedom. So, it hurts me badly, deeply, when I read that the draft dodger Trump has criticized our troops in Afghanistan for not being on the front line.”

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Source: MEGA Rod Stewart previously supported the UK Labour Party in 2023.

In 2017, the rocker stated, "I am not a Democrat. I am not a Republican. I am a father and an artist," as he advocated for gun control. In June 2025, he expressed a preference for Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage, urging people to "give [him] a chance" regarding the political climate. He has shifted his views, having previously supported the UK Labour Party in 2023, and more recently, expressing support for the Reform party, despite being a long-time supporter of the Conservative (Tory) party in the U.K.

Source: MEGA The two former Palm Beach neighbors are not friends.