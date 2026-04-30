Politics J.D. Vance Refuses to Clap for King Charles in Uncomfortable Moment: Watch Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was blasted for appearing 'annoyed' in his refusal to clap for King Charles on Ukraine and climate change. Lesley Abravanel April 30 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During King Charles III's historic speech to a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday, April 28, Vice President J.D. Vance was observed staying in his seat and refraining from clapping at specific moments, most notably when the King made reference to climate change and when he called for unyielding resolve in the defense of Ukraine. While Vance did join the initial standing ovation upon the King's arrival and applauded general messages of unity, he notably declined to applaud for several "hot-button" topics that contrast with the Trump administration's current policies. As the King stated that "unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine," Vance remained seated while much of the chamber rose to applaud.

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JD Vance refused to clap for “nature,” during the King’s speech to Congress.



Even Speaker Mike Johnson was puzzled. In fact, he looked a bit afraid as he rose to clap while JD, emissary of the White House and president of the Senate, sat silently. But the Speaker found the… pic.twitter.com/rRqsqpD3rf — JP Lindsley | Journalist (@JPLindsley) April 29, 2026 Source: @JPLindsley/X Vance reportedly remained unmoved during the King's remarks.

Vance reportedly remained unmoved during the King's remarks on the "collapse of critical natural systems," an area in which he sat silently, while House Speaker Mike Johnson eventually rose to clap. Both Vance and Johnson appeared "annoyed" and did not clap when the King highlighted NATO's importance and its historic role in supporting America after 9/11. "In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, when NATO invoked Article 5 for the first time, and the United Nations Security Council was united in the face of terror, we answered the call together – as our people have done so for more than a century, shoulder to shoulder, through two World Wars, the Cold War, Afghanistan and moments that have defined our shared security,” the King said as Vance sat motionless.

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance appeared to laugh at the king's jokes.

"Today, Mr. Speaker, that same, unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine and her most courageous people – it is needed in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace,” Charles said as the vice presidente refused to applaud. Observers noted that despite these moments of tension, Vance was seen laughing at the King's lighter quips — such as a joke about the English language and America's "bold and imaginative rebels" — showing a mixed response throughout the 30-minute address.

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Source: MEGA image of J.P. Lindsley, an American journalist in Ukraine, called out the veep over the latest move.

J.P. Lindsley, an American journalist in Ukraine, called out the veep over the latest move. “J.D. Vance refused to clap for ‘nature’ during the King’s speech to Congress. Even Speaker Mike Johnson was puzzled. In fact, he looked a bit afraid as he rose to clap while J.D., emissary of the White House and president of the Senate, sat silently. But the Speaker found the courage to clap anyhow,” he wrote. “King Charles showed Ciceronian rhetorical skills, and within 2 minutes, he indeed had Vice President Vance clapping for nature, once the king couched the natural order as also necessary for national security for free peoples,” Lindsley concluded. Social media followers agreed, with one joking that "Charles knows that saying 'national security' is an easy hack that makes MAGA men go weak in the knees, especially coming from a king. Maybe we could bring him back to speak during deliberations on Medicaid and have him tie the funding to national security."

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Source: MEGA Vance has been described as the most unpopular vice president in American history.

Vance has been described as the most unpopular vice president in American history. According to CNN data analyst Harry Enten, Vance’s net approval rating fell from a positive standing at the start of his term to -18 points. At a similar point in their respective tenures, previous vice presidents held higher net approval ratings, including Kamala Harris (-13), Mike Pence (-7), and Joe Biden (+4). "Vance is a little b-tch with no coping skills but lies and insults, that's the sum total of his career so far. He's supposed to be the VP, but comes across like a wet noodle. The man has no personality, no grit, no will, and has lied to the public constantly," said another commenter.