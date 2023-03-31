Carefree Hailey Bieber Leaves Little To Imagination In Sexy Two-Piece After Heated Selena Gomez Drama
Looking good and feeling better. One week after putting the drama between herself and Selena Gomez to bed, Hailey Bieber stepped out in a sexy number to celebrate the Rhode Canada launch.
The wife of Justin Bieber showed off her killer outfit of the night, consisting of a tiny bandeau top and matching short asymmetrical skirt that she paired with a long pea coat, on Thursday, March 30.
The model offered a glimpse of her luxe night via Instagram, captioning the carousel of sexy shots: "@rhode Canada launch dinner 🥹🤍 such an amazing evening with amazing people. Love you Toronto 🇨🇦."
Bieber's toned tummy and flawless legs were put on full display, and pal Khloé Kardashian made sure the 26-year-old felt the love.
"Wow!!! Just wow!" the reality star gushed in the comments section. "Dying!!!!!"
Bieber's lavish celebration comes almost one week after she and Gomez finally addressed rumors of their alleged ongoing feud that went from bad to worse in February.
Though fans have theorized for years that the women don't get along due to the timeline of their respective relationships with the "Ghost" singer, suspicion that Bieber mocked Gomez last month on social media sent the public into a frenzy.
As OK! reported, hours after Gomez pointed out she laminated her eyebrows too much in a makeup tutorial posted to TikTok, Bieber and Kylie Jenner posted content of their perfectly done brows.
Ever since sparking whispers of being a "mean girl" with her cryptic upload, Bieber has been on the receiving end of "death threats and such hateful negativity" for weeks.
Finally, on Friday, March 24, Gomez spoke out about the situation, telling her fans: "This isn’t what I stand for."
"No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued in her statement. "I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. ❤️."
Bieber then took to Instagram with her own statement, which read in part: "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."
"We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself," she wrote, noting that in the end, "I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."