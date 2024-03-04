Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Birdbrain' Nikki Haley After She Wins Washington, D.C., Republican Primary: 'Loser!'

As OK! previously reported, Haley, who used to work for Trump, has been vocal about how the businessman should not be president again.

"I'm doing what I believe 70 percent of Americans want me to do," she stated, referring to a recent poll that said seven out of 10 Americans do not want the election to be between Joe Biden and Trump for the second time.

"You have to see the writing on the wall, you have to see the hole in the ship," she continued. "And if you don't see the hole in the ship, we're all going to go down."