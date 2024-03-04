Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Birdbrain' Nikki Haley After She Wins Washington, D.C., Republican Primary: 'Loser!'
Another day, another Donald Trump pouting session.
After Nikki Haley won the Republican primary in Washington, D.C., notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign and ending Trump's undefeated run, the former president, 77, took to Truth Social to scream at his opponent.
"Birdbrain is a loser, record low performance in virtually every State. DeSanctus easily beat her in Iowa for a VERY DISTANT second place, and then she ran up to the podium, before he had a chance to do so, and claimed victory," Trump wrote. "I enjoy watching the Bird disavow her PLEDGE to the RNC and her statement that she would NEVER run against President Trump ('A great President'). Well, she ran, she lied, and she LOST BIG!"
In a separate post, Trump continued to fume about his loss. "I purposely stayed away from the D.C. Vote because it is the 'Swamp,' with very few delegates, and no upside. Birdbrain spent all of her time, money and effort there. Over the weekend we won Missouri, Idaho, and Michigan — BIG NUMBERS — Complete destruction of a very weak opponent. The really big numbers will come on Super Tuesday. Also, WAY UP ON CROOKED JOE!" he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Haley, who used to work for Trump, has been vocal about how the businessman should not be president again.
"I'm doing what I believe 70 percent of Americans want me to do," she stated, referring to a recent poll that said seven out of 10 Americans do not want the election to be between Joe Biden and Trump for the second time.
"You have to see the writing on the wall, you have to see the hole in the ship," she continued. "And if you don't see the hole in the ship, we're all going to go down."
Haley also touched upon Trump's legal woes ahead of the election.
"I think all of the cases should be dealt with before November," she said on Thursday, February 29, during an interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker in Falls Church, Va., where voters will cast their primary ballots on Tuesday, March 5.
"We need to know what's going to happen before it, before the presidency happens, because after that, should he become president, I don't think any of it's going to get heard," she continued.
She also condemned Trump for claiming he shouldn't be in trouble for all of his alleged crimes — from allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election to paying off Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to not speak about their alleged tryst.
“I just think a president has to live according to the laws, too. You don’t get complete immunity,” Haley, 52, stated, adding that presidents should not get “free rein to do whatever they want to do.”