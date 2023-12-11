OK Magazine
Kimberly Guilfoyle Erupts on the RNC and 'Fake Republicans' Who Are Not Endorsing Donald Trump: 'Disloyal'

kimberly guilfoyle traitor comments
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 11 2023, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Kimberly Guilfoyle didn't hold back when lashing out on the Republican National Committee for not endorsing Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

On the Friday, December 8, episode of Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., made it clear her father-in-law will be president again.

“For anyone who asks me, ‘Are we gonna have any of these people involved? Let’s make a big tent.’ No!” Guilfoyle said. “We only want the best and the brightest. Trump is gonna win. Get it together. Get your head on straight.”

kimberly guilfoyle traitor comments
Source: mega

Kimberly Guilfoyle claims Donald Trump will win the 2024 election.

“None of those people, those fake Republicans, RINOs, I’ll throw the RNC in there with that, all these people have to go,” the TV personality continued. “They’re not gonna be part of our team. They suck! We’re not gonna reward them. They’re traitorous, they’re disloyal and they’re unqualified! So that’s it, I’ve had enough with all those people.”

The brunette beauty, 54, then noted who she would like to see as part of the businessman's team.

“Let’s get Bannon back in, and Kash Patel, and Mike Davis, and Ric Grenell and Alina Habba and let’s kick some a--!” Guilfoyle said.

kimberly guilfoyle traitor comments
Source: mega

Kimberly Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

Some people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to point out how Donald recently claimed he would be a "dictator" for just the first day back in office — if he's elected for the second time.

One person wrote, "Ummm, Kim ... Didn't your boss try to overthrow the government?" while another said, "Is Kimberly drunk or is this her normal behavior?"

kimberly guilfoyle traitor comments
Source: mega

The TV personality said anyone who is not loyal to Donald Trump is a traitor.

As OK! previously reported, Donald's behavior has been called out by several people, including his former pal Chris Christie.

"The reason is that he acts like someone who doesn't care about our democracy. He acts like someone who wants to be a dictator. He acts like someone who doesn't care for the Constitution," Christie said during an interview, which aired on Sunday, December 3.

kimberly guilfoyle traitor comments
Source: mega

Kimberly Guilfoyle wants her father-in-law to have a good team behind him.

Meanwhile, Mitt Romney thinks Donald is only staying in the race to prove a point. “I don’t think Donald Trump would want to stay in longer than four years. And the reason I say that is because I think he’s running for retribution," the 76-year-old said during an interview with Meet the Press, which aired on Sunday, December 10.

“I don’t think he particularly likes being around the White House. I think he’d rather be back at Mar-a-Lago, or other properties of his, but he wants to show that he’s not a loser. He won. And he wants to go after the people who were tough on him, so I think he’ll be finished after four years and go back to other occupations,” Romney continued.

