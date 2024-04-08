Woody Allen's Son Ronan Farrow Jokes About 'Nervously' Taking a Paternity Test to See If Frank Sinatra Is His Real Father
Ronan Farrow, who is your real father?!
The famed estranged son of Woody Allen cracked a hilarious joke about finding out the true identity of his biological dad during a recent episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.
Returning as a guest judge for the semifinals of the reality competition series, Farrow poked fun at years of speculation that Frank Sinatra could be his real father.
"Ru, it is the semifinals! I haven't been this nervous since I took a paternity test," declared the 36-year-old journalist, who dressed up in Ken-themed drag at one point during the show.
While Allen is the one listed as Ronan's father on his birth certificate, whispers have swirled for decades about the famous offspring potentially being conceived during his mother Mia Farrow's alleged affair with the late musical icon.
In 2013, Mia herself was asked if Frank was Ronan's dad, to which she replied, "possibly."
At the time, Ronan tweeted: "Listen, we're all *possibly* Frank Sinatra's son."
Mia and Frank were married from 1966-1968. They tied the knot when she was 21 and he was 50. The actress later admitted to losing her virginity to the "That's Life" hitmaker.
Her 12-year relationship with Woody — who has been estranged from his family since 1992, when his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, now 38, accused him of sexually assaulting her at age 7 — began in 1980, with Ronan coming along in 1987.
In 2021, author Tony Oppedisano analyzed the situation in his memoir Sinatra and Me: In the Wee Small Hours, where he seemed to prove the extreme unlikelihood that Frank was actually Ronan's dad.
"There are only two ways Frank could have fathered Ronan, both absurd," he penned. "Either Mia made a secret trip to shack up with Frank in his California home with [fourth wife] Barbara present, or Frank, wearing his aways romantic colostomy bag, made a quick trip to Connecticut between his Atlantic City performances."
Oppedisano further insisted the legendary singer "would have acknowledged" Ronan if there was a chance the investigative reporter was truly his son.
During a 2013 interview with Vulture, Ronan addressed the rumors, admitting: "You know, that story has been out there for years."
"It was somewhat surprising to see it break in such a huge way of late..." he noted, adding, "I appreciate how hilarious it is."