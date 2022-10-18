'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Inspirational Messages With Fans After Winning Custody Battle

“Never give 100 when you get 12… know your worth,” stated Ortiz-Magro on Monday, October 17, while adding “kindness is weakness” in another Story post a few hours later.

His words were seemingly directed at Harley, who will now strictly follow a visitation schedule to see her daughter.

JERSEY SHORE’S RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO WINS PRIMARY CUSTODY OF DAUGHTER ARIANA, 4

"Ariana's primary residence is with the father in California," revealed court documents that came from the custody battle's conclusion on Tuesday, October 11. "This order is made with the knowledge that Ariana will be starting school soon and needs a primary residence with one parent. Ariana will be with father at all times."