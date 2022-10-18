'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Inspirational Messages With Fans After Winning Custody Battle
Ron can’t be stopped!
Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is feeling good following his victorious custody battle for his daughter, Ariana.
Nearly one week after the judge’s final decision to declare the television personality as the primary caregiver of his and ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley’s 4-year-old child, the 36-year-old uploaded back-to-back messages on his Instagram Story.
“Never give 100 when you get 12… know your worth,” stated Ortiz-Magro on Monday, October 17, while adding “kindness is weakness” in another Story post a few hours later.
His words were seemingly directed at Harley, who will now strictly follow a visitation schedule to see her daughter.
JERSEY SHORE’S RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO WINS PRIMARY CUSTODY OF DAUGHTER ARIANA, 4
"Ariana's primary residence is with the father in California," revealed court documents that came from the custody battle's conclusion on Tuesday, October 11. "This order is made with the knowledge that Ariana will be starting school soon and needs a primary residence with one parent. Ariana will be with father at all times."
"During the school year, the mother will have custody every second, third, fourth and fifth weekend from Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m.," the judge's statement continued. "Parents have joint legal custody and in the event of a disagreement father shall have tiebreaker authority after making a good faith effort to meet and confer. Neither parent will consume any alcohol during his or her custodial periods."
INSIDE 'JERSEY SHORE' ALUM RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO'S CUSTODY BATTLE WITH EX JEN HARLEY
Fans of the Jersey Shore star were over the moon about his fatherly success.
"It’s very rare for the father to get custody of the kids. He’s doing something right. Idk his life so let’s just hope he changed for himself and for his daughter," wrote one Facebook user in response to the court's decision, while another added, "They both seem to be toxic but Ronnie has actively been trying to change for the better!! I’m happy for him, I think having his baby solely depend on him will help keep him in line!!"
"Glad he was smart enough to realize he was going in the wrong direction and did what he needed to do to get his life back in order," stated a third fan. "You have to care for yourself first, then others, and look where he is now! Congratulations Ronnie!!"