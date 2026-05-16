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'Pissed Off' Roseanne Barr Reveals She Was Kicked Out of Mar-a-Lago and Granddaughter's Recital in Unhinged Curse-Filled Rant: Watch

Composite photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: mega;@its_The_Dr/x;@officialroseannebarr/instagram

'Why do people not know I'm funny?' Roseanne Barr asked during her rant.

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May 16 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

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Roseanne Barr went on a curse-filled rant to reveal she was once kicked out of Mar-a-Lago, and more recently, from her granddaughter's recital.

On an Instagram Live, the actress explained she went to buy a bottle of wine to enjoy later that night during the show's intermission.

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'You Are Not Allowed Back In!'

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Photo of Roseanne Barr claimed she was kicked out of her grandchild's recital because she asked security to hold her wine bottle while she watched the performance.
Source: @its_The_Dr/x;@officialroseannebarr/instgram

Roseanne Barr claimed she was kicked out of her grandchild's recital because she asked security to hold her wine bottle while she watched the performance.

"I came back, and they had already made me empty my entire purse into a plastic bag because my purse was too large and I might have a weapon," she spilled. "So I emptied everything into the plastic bag, including my adult diapers — humiliating."

"Anyway, so I come in with the line and I go, 'Sir, I know you want to confiscate this wine, so would you just hold onto it for me until after the performance?" Barr recalled asking the security guard, to which the man replied, "Absolutely not!"

"You are to go to your car and put that wine in the car with you. You are not allowed back in!" he allegedly yelled at her.

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Source: @its_The_Dr/x;@officialroseannebarr/instagram

The comedian gave the middle finger as she cursed out the guard who wouldn't let her back in.

Barr, 73, said he didn't understand "I'm a comedian."

"So f--- you!" the actress declared while flipping the bird.

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Roseanne Barr May Move to Florida

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Photo of The actress revealed she's considering moving to Florida.
Source: @its_The_Dr/x;@officialroseannebarr/instagram

The actress revealed she's considering moving to Florida.

She then revealed she may leave Texas and move to West Palm Beach, Fla.

"I'm considering going to Florida, where there are people from Cuba who have experienced the wonders of communism and hate the f--- out of it, so they're awake to the bull---," the Roseanne alum shared. "So I might do better down there."

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The Comedian Got 'Kicked Out of Mar-a-Lago'

Photo of The TV star confessed she was once kicked out of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
Source: mega

The TV star confessed she was once kicked out of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

After someone off camera told her, "You got in trouble there already," she replied, "I know, I got kicked out of Mar-a-Lago, too. I have to cut down my exuberance."

The Emmy winner didn't elaborate on what went down when she was told to leave Donald Trump's Florida estate.

"And it just pissed me off," the comic added of not being allowed back into the recital. "I already have enough bipolar issues that I've tired to heal to deal with this kind of s---, where people don't think I'm funny. Why do people not know I'm funny?"

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Photo of Roseanne Barr said she's not going to stop drinking alcohol even though she drinks 'too much.'
Source: @its_The_Dr/x;@officialroseannebarr/instagram

Roseanne Barr said she's not going to stop drinking alcohol even though she drinks 'too much.'

She also admitted to complaining about the "fat b------" in front of her at the recital, which she acknowledged was "rude" of her.

"I'm damaged, I admit it," she confessed. "And I drink too much and I'm not gonna stop. I ain't gonna stop! I'm here to be prude, rude and otherwise booed."

"You can go f--- yourself," she exclaimed. "I'm free! You can't get me in no burqa. F--- you!"

She concluded her rant by telling people to tune into her podcast.

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