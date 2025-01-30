Trump Supporter Roseanne Barr Reveals Plans for Wild New 'Offensive' Comedy Series About 'Saving America'

Barr is pitching the show as four to six episodes, which will follow the story and situational comedy of a farmer growing cannabis and magic mushrooms in Alabama while "saving the United States from drug gangs and China."

She went on to describe the series as "silly and out there."

"[It will contain] very offensive ideas and a lot of swearing," she explained. "I live with my daughter and her husband and their six children on a farm. And they have goats running through their house and stuff. It’s based on my life as a farmer in Hawaii. They save America with guns, the Bible, petty crime and alcoholism. It’s kind of like the Coen brothers thing."