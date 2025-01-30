or
Trump Supporter Roseanne Barr Reveals Plans for Wild New 'Offensive' Comedy Series About 'Saving America'

Photo of Rosanne Barr
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr is shopping around a new show.

By:

Jan. 29 2025, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Roseanne Barr announced she will be shopping around a new show she's been working on, marking her first possible role since her character was killed off from ABC’s Roseanne reboot in 2018.

The controversial comedian described the potential new series as "a cross between The Roseanne Show and The Sopranos."

roseanne barr shop around new offensive comedy series saving america
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr is ready to return to TV.

Barr is pitching the show as four to six episodes, which will follow the story and situational comedy of a farmer growing cannabis and magic mushrooms in Alabama while "saving the United States from drug gangs and China."

She went on to describe the series as "silly and out there."

"[It will contain] very offensive ideas and a lot of swearing," she explained. "I live with my daughter and her husband and their six children on a farm. And they have goats running through their house and stuff. It’s based on my life as a farmer in Hawaii. They save America with guns, the Bible, petty crime and alcoholism. It’s kind of like the Coen brothers thing."

roseanne barr shop around new offensive comedy series saving america
Source: MEGA

Rosanne Barr's new show is described as 'offensive.'

Barr was the face and name of her own hit comedy series, Roseanne, from 1988 to 1997, which was revived by ABC in 2017. The show's return to the network was a critical hit at the time but was short-lived.

The lead actress was fired from the show after she referred to former President Barack Obama’s adviser, Valerie Jarrett, as the offspring of the "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes" on Twitter, now known as X.

She has since become an outspoken, foul-mouthed conservative activist and a major supporter of President Donald Trump, speaking at a number of his political events.

roseanne barr shop around new offensive comedy series saving america
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr was fired from her self-titled ABC sitcom show.

Barr's character was killed off, and the show was swiftly canceled, with a follow-up series, The Conners, continuing in its place.

When asked if she would work with ABC again, Barr told Variety, "F--- no."

"If Hollywood doesn’t buy it, then I’m just gonna make it myself," she added. "Does anybody in [Hollywood] like America or the people who watch TV? Because the people who watch TV would really like to see a show where working-class people win against the enemies of America."

roseanne barr shop around new offensive comedy series saving america
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr is a massive Donald Trump supporter.

After getting killed off of her own self-titled show, Barr complained, "Hollywood has made itself irrelevant to the American people."

She later added, "I don’t give a f--- either way. I’d like to get paid handsomely to bring another s--- f------ network back from doom, as I’ve done twice for ABC. But I just don’t see how they would keep their nose out of my business. We’ll see. If not, I’ll just go somewhere else and put it on my own website."

