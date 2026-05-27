'Dumb' Roseanne Barr Ripped Apart as She Busts Out Wild Dance Moves at Republican Rally in Texas: Watch

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Roseanne Barr found herself the subject of online mockery after busting out wild dance moves at a Republican rally in Texas celebrating Attorney General Ken Paxton's primary runoff victory over longtime Sen. John Cornyn. In a video shared to X, the controversial comedian could be seen enthusiastically dancing and waving her arms around while attending Paxton's Dallas victory party after his win in the Texas Republican U.S. Senate primary runoff. Barr — who has become an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and MAGA politics in recent years — heavily praised Paxton following his victory.

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'Roseanne Barr Is having a MAGA BLAST'

pic.twitter.com/QEdwLEEqZX — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 27, 2026 Source: @therealroseanne/X Roseanne Barr danced and cheered at the Republican celebration in Dallas.

One online commentator shared a different angle of the moment and wrote, "The beautiful Roseanne Barr is having a MAGA BLAST at Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton's Dallas victory party. I wish every celebrity could be more like @therealRoseanne." However, critics quickly flooded the comments section to slam both Barr and Paxton. "Paxton is another p-------- protector. Typical repugnican," one person fumed.

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'When Mental Illness Wakes Up in the Morning'

Source: @therealroseanne/X Roseanne Barr was slammed as a 'dumb washed up celebrity.'

"Oh look a dumb washed up celebrity celebrating a candidate that supports p---s. what a P--," another wrote. "When mental illness wakes up in the morning," a third critic mocked, while a fourth questioned, "Why the gloves… do you too have Trump black hand syndrome??"

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'Dumb Boomer Contributing to the Destruction of Our Country'

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Source: @therealroseanne/X One critic negatively labeled Roseanne Barr a 'perfect representation of MAGA.'

Others piled on with even harsher reactions, including, "Happy to elect a FRAUDSTER and ADULTEROUS P--! You are STUPID!" and "P--------s and their supporters were in a party mood! Hope no children were anywhere near that place." Another user blasted Barr as "a dumb boomer that is contributing to the destruction of our country," while one critic claimed, "That b---- is a perfect representation of MAGA. Crazy, and stupid and full of hate."

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Roseanne Barr Praised After Major Weight-Loss Transformation

Source: MEGA Fans of Roseanne Barr complimented her appearance following the comedian's drastic weight loss.

Still, not everyone was negative about Barr's appearance at the event, as several supporters praised the actress — particularly for her recent weight loss. "I wish I could go anywhere with Roseanne. She looks like a ton of fun," one fan gushed. "I love this woman's spirit. A true reflection of God's joy and love," another supporter commented.

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Source: MEGA 'You look so great, Roseanne!' one fan praised.