Roseanne Barr Insists 'Nobody Died in the Holocaust,' Calls for '6 Million Jews' to 'Die Right Now' in Crazy Rant

"Nobody wants to hear the real truth. They’re horrified of it, rather go with bulls***. It’s easier," the Roseanne star insisted. "Like for the real truth that, you know, and I’m glad that they did set up all these guidelines so that we only are allowed to speak the truth. And the truth is that Biden got 81 million votes by winning 36 counties. And that is just incredible. It really is."

Barr confusingly continued: "Of these 81 million supporters who gave him more votes than any president has ever gotten before — it came with a mandate from these 81 million voters. I’m just glad that they were very careful to make sure that nobody could detract from that proven truth. They mandated that that was the truth and that nobody could say, 'Well what about’ — No."