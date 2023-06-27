Roseanne Barr Insists 'Nobody Died in the Holocaust,' Calls for '6 Million Jews' to 'Die Right Now' in Crazy Rant
Roseanne Barr made some wildly unhinged claims about the Holocaust during a recent appearance on Theo Vonn's "This Past Weekend" podcast.
The controversial comedian's bizarre rant about President Joe Biden took an unsettling turn when the 70-year-old attempted to challenge facts about the mass genocide of an estimated six million European Jews between 1933 and 1945.
"Nobody died in the Holocaust either. That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened — Mandated," Barr, who said she is Jewish herself, aggressively claimed on Wednesday, June 14.
The erratic sound off began when Barr attempted to prove her point about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
"Nobody wants to hear the real truth. They’re horrified of it, rather go with bulls***. It’s easier," the Roseanne star insisted. "Like for the real truth that, you know, and I’m glad that they did set up all these guidelines so that we only are allowed to speak the truth. And the truth is that Biden got 81 million votes by winning 36 counties. And that is just incredible. It really is."
Barr confusingly continued: "Of these 81 million supporters who gave him more votes than any president has ever gotten before — it came with a mandate from these 81 million voters. I’m just glad that they were very careful to make sure that nobody could detract from that proven truth. They mandated that that was the truth and that nobody could say, 'Well what about’ — No."
"You can’t say that like, you know, the election was rigged. That’s all a lie. The election was not rigged. 36 counties can give you 81 million votes. Right. That’s a fact," the Emmy winner noted, seemingly in regard to Donald Trump's continuous claims that he should have won the 2020 presidency.
"That’s the truth and don’t you dare say anything against it or you’ll be off YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and all the other ones because there’s such a thing as the truth and facts and we have to stick to it," Barr concluded.