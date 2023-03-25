Kanye West Issues Apology, Claims Watching '21 Jump Street' With Jonah Hill ‘Made Him Like Jews Again’

"Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again," the songwriter said, referring to his horrific antisemitic beliefs that have shunned him from society this year.

"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you," the record producer continued, fashioning his attempt at an apology for his offensive comments.