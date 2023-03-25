Kanye West Issues Apology, Claims Watching '21 Jump Street' With Jonah Hill ‘Made Him Like Jews Again’
Kanye West has returned to the spotlight.
The disgraced rapper broke his months long silence on Instagram with a post on Saturday, March 25. The "Gold Digger" singer uploaded a photo of the 21 Jump Street movie poster than displayed Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum back-to-back in white tuxes while they pose with guns behind a senior prom banner.
"Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again," the songwriter said, referring to his horrific antisemitic beliefs that have shunned him from society this year.
"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you," the record producer continued, fashioning his attempt at an apology for his offensive comments.
Many fans flocked to the comments section of the unexpected post to weigh in on the fashion designer’s message.
"I always knew Jonah Hill would save Kanye," one user said, while another stated, "Bro really beat antisemitism with 21 Jump Street 💀."
Others joked, "Jonah Hill really ended antisemitism" and "Wait till you see 22 Jump Street."
Many users also urged the father-of-four to take accountability for his harmful behavior, with one saying, "OK, what r u doing to repair the damage u caused? just making some flippant joke post?"
West had yet to offer any apology for his hate speech that he began sharing about six months ago, until this upload.
The musician’s comments started amid his divorce filings from Kim Kardashian, whom as OK! previously reported, did issue her own apology for her ex-husband’s behavior in October.
"Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," she wrote on social media.
Also in October, West was banned from Instagram for his damaging rhetoric after aiming a racial slur towards Daily Show host Trevor Noah. He was then suspended from the app again in December, after dropping a clip of his new song "Someday We'll All Be Free" that included lyrics referencing his antisemitic comments.