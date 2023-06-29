'The Audacity!': Roseanne Barr Under Fire After Stating Lizzo Should 'Thank' Her for Paving the Way' for Curvy Women
Roseanne Barr was slammed for saying she helped out curvy women get to where they are today, including singer Lizzo, who is known for being at the forefront of the body positivity movement.
"When is @lizzobeeating going to thank me for paving the way. An homage to Botero. Photo by Annie Leibovitz," the Roseanne star, 70, captioned an old photo of herself on a magazine via Instagram on June 26.
However, people didn't necessary agree with the actress' statement.
One person wrote, "We didn't take you seriously then and we definitely won't now..." while another added, "Lizzo is a Black woman. Your struggles are different."
A third person said, "Uh, Roseanne you had multiple plastic surgeries during your time on TV. Lizzo is about body positivity and loving the skin you’re in- without surgery," while a fourth user fumed, "The audacity 😢."
As OK! previously reported, the "Truth Hurts" songstress, 35, has been vocal about getting comfortable with her own physique over time.
“It’s hard because self-love and self-confidence is a personal journey. You’re never gonna believe it until you believe in yourself,” she told Us Weekly. “But luckily, now we have so many people you can see yourself in. You can go on the internet or look on TV and see people who were really marginalized and underrepresented in the past. That’s the most important thing. You have to see yourself, find yourself somewhere out there. You’ve got to go on that journey — and I believe in you.”
In early June, the Grammy winner revealed she almost walked away from her career after someone made harsh comments about her weight.
“Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F****** FARM,” she wrote. “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat???? This is CRAZY. I hate it here.”
Lizzo clapped back, admitting her being on stage isn't a joke. "I have a very high-performance job," she explained. "For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing."
"It's fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage," Lizzo continued. "As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously."