'The Audacity!': Roseanne Barr Under Fire After Stating Lizzo Should 'Thank' Her for Paving the Way' for Curvy Women

As OK! previously reported, the "Truth Hurts" songstress, 35, has been vocal about getting comfortable with her own physique over time.

“It’s hard because self-love and self-confidence is a personal journey. You’re never gonna believe it until you believe in yourself,” she told Us Weekly. “But luckily, now we have so many people you can see yourself in. You can go on the internet or look on TV and see people who were really marginalized and underrepresented in the past. That’s the most important thing. You have to see yourself, find yourself somewhere out there. You’ve got to go on that journey — and I believe in you.”