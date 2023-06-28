'Outrageous LIES': Roseanne Barr Ridiculed for Claiming 'Nobody Died in the Holocaust'
Roseanne Barr is the subject of fan outrage, again!
On the June 14 episode of the "This Past Weekend with Theo Von" podcast, the controversial comedian stated, "Nobody died in the Holocaust."
In response, the public reeled over the alleged antisemitic comments from the star, whose show was canceled in 2018 due to supposed racist tweets.
"That's the truth. It should happen," the 70-year-old added. "Six million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world. But, it never happened. It never happened."
Barr then claimed she was "100 percent" Jewish to host Theo Von, who was noticeably laughing along to her remarks.
Fans took to social media to bash the Roseanne alum for her words.
"There is NOT one d*** thing that is even close to funny in Roseanne Barr's vile outrageous LIES," one person said, while another penned, "I have looked into the eyes of a Holocaust survivor and listened to her speak of her experience … Roseanne Barr needs to check herself into the looney bin."
"Letting someone spew Holocaust denials is pretty disgusting buddy. We need to be better as a society, people that think like that don't deserve any kind of platform," a third user wrote, condemning Von, while a fourth asked, "Are we just gonna ignore the antisemitism or...?"
Von, 43, later backed up Barr, whom he labeled "The First Lady of Comedy," claiming she was just making jokes.
"This Roseanne Barr clip was sarcasm folks. A clip taken out of a long sarcastic rant she had during our chat. Can we not recognize sarcasm anymore?" he tweeted on Tuesday, June 27.
"She is a mensch and one of the funniest people I've ever met," the podcaster continued.
Barr's son Jake Pentland also defended his mother to TMZ.
"We are embarrassed that people are stupid enough not to recognize Roseanne is being sarcastic," he told the news outlet. "We think it's funny that people are so stupid. Let's stop doing this clickbait s***, we need to focus on big problems in America. Focusing on out-of-context clips is what morons do."