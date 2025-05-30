Roseanne Barr Unleashes on ABC and Their 'Sneaky Tactics' to Get Her Fired From Her Hit Sitcom
Roseanne Barr is coming for ABC after killing her off on her own sitcom.
The 72-year-old comedian made explosive claims about the network’s "sneaky tactics" before they booted her off their airwaves in a candid interview.
The Controversy
In 2018, Barr made a triumphant return to ABC with the reboot of Roseanne after a two-decade hiatus, raking in sky-high ratings and even getting a congratulatory call from none other than President Donald Trump. But her comeback came crashing down in riotous fashion after she unleashed a shocking 2 a.m. tweet aimed at former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. "I had no idea about Jarrett's African-American ancestry when suggesting that the political aide looked like the 'Muslim brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby," Barr stated, a comment that ignited a firestorm. The backlash was swift and severe, and the cancel culture mob was relentless. As the network heads cut the Roseanne reboot, labeling her comment "abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values," Barr finds herself revisiting her infamous fall from grace in her upcoming documentary, Roseanne Barr is America, set to premiere this June.
Roseanne's Response
America's "domestic goddess" went from idolized to ostracized overnight due to what she insists was just a misunderstood joke about authoritarian regimes.
"They were waiting for me to slip up," she claims, singling out liberal-leaning ABC executives.
"By 'they,' I mean the people who were queasy over my populist views and unapologetic support for Trump," the 72-year-old Barr fired back. "They spied. They monitored everything I did. They wanted to censor me from the very beginning."
"They hijacked that tweet and made it out to say something that it didn't," she continued, refusing to back down.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Roseanne Barr vs. Disney
Heavy hitters at Disney and ABC quickly moved to remove her from the airwaves, with Bob Iger, head honcho of the Walt Disney Company, declaring, "There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing."
Barr argued that her comments were aimed solely at Jarrett's role in the Iran nuclear deal — not the race of people as a whole.
“I'm not stupid. I would never refer to a Black person as the product of an ape,” she asserted. “To me, the Planet of the Apes movie is about a fascist takeover of the world — and that’s what I was talking about. The tweet was intended as a humorous political statement and not a racial one. But liberals in Hollywood are so racist, they automatically think of a black person,” Barr continued. “The worst mistake you can do is apologize to the left. Then they are on a crusade against you,” she warned. “Once you admit a mistake, they will keep on until you’re dead.”
What's Next for Roseanne?
The reboot of Roseanne in 2017 delivered blockbuster ratings, only to be yanked away and replaced by The Connors due to Barr’s polarizing views and social media presence.
Now the TV actress is attempting to rebound with a successful podcast and a new sitcom in the works, pitched as Roseanne meets The Sopranos, featuring a working-class Alabama farmer taking on drug cartels. On her ranch outside Austin, Texas, Barr quipped about her surroundings: “It's a very liberal city, that's why I live outside of it.”
“They’ll never get me. They’ll never take me down because I’m smarter — and funnier — than they are," she added of life with her son Jake, his wife, and their two daughters.