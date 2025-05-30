Roseanne Barr Unleashes on ABC and Their 'Sneaky Tactics' to Get Her Fired From Her Hit Sitcom

The 72-year-old comedian made explosive claims about the network’s "sneaky tactics" before they booted her off their airwaves in a candid interview.

Roseanne Barr is coming for ABC after killing her off on her own sitcom.

In 2018, Barr made a triumphant return to ABC with the reboot of Roseanne after a two-decade hiatus, raking in sky-high ratings and even getting a congratulatory call from none other than President Donald Trump . But her comeback came crashing down in riotous fashion after she unleashed a shocking 2 a.m. tweet aimed at former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett . "I had no idea about Jarrett's African-American ancestry when suggesting that the political aide looked like the 'Muslim brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby," Barr stated, a comment that ignited a firestorm. The backlash was swift and severe, and the cancel culture mob was relentless. As the network heads cut the Roseanne reboot , labeling her comment "abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values," Barr finds herself revisiting her infamous fall from grace in her upcoming documentary, Roseanne Barr is America, set to premiere this June.

America's "domestic goddess" went from idolized to ostracized overnight due to what she insists was just a misunderstood joke about authoritarian regimes.

"They were waiting for me to slip up," she claims, singling out liberal-leaning ABC executives.

"By 'they,' I mean the people who were queasy over my populist views and unapologetic support for Trump," the 72-year-old Barr fired back. "They spied. They monitored everything I did. They wanted to censor me from the very beginning."

"They hijacked that tweet and made it out to say something that it didn't," she continued, refusing to back down.