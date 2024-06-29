OK Magazine
'Roseanne' and 'Clue' Actor Martin Mull Dead at 80

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 28 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Roseanne and Clue actor Martin Mull has died at 80 years old, his family confirmed on Friday, June 28.

His daughter, Maggie Mull, took to Instagram to share the news. “I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness," she wrote.

"He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and — the sign of a truly exceptional person — by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously," she continued.

Source: mega

The star died on June 27.

People immediately took to the comments section to share their condolences. One person wrote, "I’m so sad to hear this and may his memory be a blessing to all who loved him. There was and still is no bigger fan of his than me. A legend," while another said, "I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending love to you and Wendy and all the dogs, past and present ❤️."

A third person added, "Sending you lots of love Maggie 🤍🤍🤍."

Martin's Sabrina the Teenage Witch costar Melissa Joan Hart also wrote a sweet note in honor of the late comedian.

Source: mega

Martin Mull appeared on 'Roseanne.'

"Rest in Peace my friend. The incredible #MartinMull (Principal Kraft) has left us for his eternal rest. I have such fond memories of working with him and being in awe of his huge body of work which before #SabrinaTheTeemageWitch included #Roseanne and #MrMom as the projects I knew him from. And after our sabrina days, his body of work multiplied with guest star and recurring roles on huge shows as well as features and animation. He once told me that he takes every job he's offered just in case the train comes to an end, which in this business tends to halt quickly. But he was an artist who liked to paint and build things with his hands, a musician and a wonderful man who i am better for knowing. He will be missed but this world has benefited from his being here," the Melissa & Joey star wrote.

"My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. I will continue to cherish the Martin Mull art work hanging in my home!" she concluded.

Source: mega

Martin Mull was 80 years old.

Source: mega

Martin Mull was known for his funny roles.

Martin had several roles — from portraying Colonel Mustard in the 1985 comedy Clue to playing Roseanne’s boss Leon Carp on the sitcom.

