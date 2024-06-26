Lisa Kudrow Reveals She’s Rewatching 'Friends' After Matthew Perry’s Death: 'Celebrating How Hilarious He Was'

In a recent interview on Wednesday, June 26, Kudrow, 60, shared her heartfelt sentiments about revisiting the show, stating, "Honestly, I wasn’t able to watch it because it’s too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s OK. And it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him]."

The actress expressed that while enjoying the show, she finds herself "laughing out loud," reminiscing about her memories of working with Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Kudrow particularly praised Perry's unique talent, mentioning, "Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him."