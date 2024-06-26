Lisa Kudrow Reveals She’s Rewatching 'Friends' After Matthew Perry’s Death: 'Celebrating How Hilarious He Was'
Beloved TV actress Lisa Kudrow, known for her iconic role as Phoebe Buffay in the hit series Friends, is keeping the memory of her late costar, Matthew Perry, alive by rewatching episodes of the beloved sitcom.
In a recent interview on Wednesday, June 26, Kudrow, 60, shared her heartfelt sentiments about revisiting the show, stating, "Honestly, I wasn’t able to watch it because it’s too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s OK. And it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him]."
The actress expressed that while enjoying the show, she finds herself "laughing out loud," reminiscing about her memories of working with Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.
Kudrow particularly praised Perry's unique talent, mentioning, "Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him."
Kudrow described her castmates as "funny people" who always brought joy to the filming environment.
She recalled Perry's infectious humor, stating, "Especially someone like Matthew whose goal was: How many laughs can I get in real life every day? So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces."
“I think the world is remembering him the way he wanted to be remembered. I think that’s happening [already]," she said about his legacy.
Tragically, news of Perry's passing at the age of 54 due to an accidental overdose in October 2023 deeply affected his Friends family.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed that his death was a result of "the acute effects of ketamine," with other contributing factors listed.
Law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the source of the substance.
In a statement addressing Perry's untimely loss, the Friends cast expressed their profound grief, emphasizing the strong bond they shared beyond their on-screen roles.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates," the statement read. "We are a family. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. ... For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Kudrow shared her own statement a few weeks after her former costar's tragic passing. "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise," she wrote.
"Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best ten years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you," she continued. "Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."