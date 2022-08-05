Rosie O'Donnell Hilariously Reacts To Daughter Claiming Upbringing Wasn't 'Normal'

“Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi, come on, you know that. Like, you know that,'” she recalled. “She has done so much for me, and I’m so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but one thing she’s not done is normal."

Offering examples to back up her claims, Vivienne offered a "#storytimewithvivi" segment, as she called it in her caption, telling her TikTok followers in another video, “At my birthday parties, this beautiful woman would always come, and I was like, ‘Yeah, there’s Mo…' I never had any idea who the f**k she was. … Then I find out it was Madonna all these years.”