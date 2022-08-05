Rosie O'Donnell Hilariously Reacts To Daughter Claiming Upbringing Wasn't 'Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell's daughter has hilariously called out her mom for her not-so-normal upbringing, and the comedian had quite the reaction.
"Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?" the 60-year-old joked in a TikTok video Thursday, August 4, following her 19-year-old daughter Vivienne's claim earlier in the day on the platform. "I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal."
Rosie then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!"
As to what led to the mother-daughter duo's comical back-and-forth? The teenager took to TikTok to reflect on her unusual childhood, telling her followers her mom “never” followed standard protocol and seemingly failed to "really inform us [about] really anything."
“Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi, come on, you know that. Like, you know that,'” she recalled. “She has done so much for me, and I’m so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but one thing she’s not done is normal."
Offering examples to back up her claims, Vivienne offered a "#storytimewithvivi" segment, as she called it in her caption, telling her TikTok followers in another video, “At my birthday parties, this beautiful woman would always come, and I was like, ‘Yeah, there’s Mo…' I never had any idea who the f**k she was. … Then I find out it was Madonna all these years.”
Vivienne comically added that "it was the same thing with Oprah [Winfrey]."
Vivienne is the youngest of Rosie and ex-wife Kelli Carpenter's four kids, with the former flames being parents to sons Parker, 27, and Blake, 22, and daughter Chelsea, 24.
Rosie also shares 9-year-old daughter Dakota with her late second wife, Michelle Rounds, who died in September 2017 at age 46.
The View alum has since moved on with new girlfriend Aimee Hauer, making their relationship Instagram Official in June. "Happy PRIDE!!" Aimee captioned the selfie at the start of Pride Month.
One month later, Rosie and Aimee made their red carpet debut while attending the Stand Up for Friendly House benefit at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater.