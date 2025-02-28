or
Michelle Trachtenberg Became a 'Recluse' Years Before She Died, Never Found Her Footing in Hollywood After Childhood Stardom: Insider

Photo of Michelle Trachtenberg
Source: mega

Michelle Trachtenberg had only 'a couple roles throughout the last decade,' her pal shared.

Feb. 28 2025, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

The few people in Michelle Trachtenberg's inner circle are giving some insight into how the actress' life and career changed over the years before she tragically died at age 39 following health complications.

While the late star was well known for her roles as a child, teen and young adult, a source noted she struggled to find success in Hollywood more recently.

michelle trachtenberg recluse died never found footing hollywood childhood stardom
Source: @movieclips/youtube

A friend revealed late actress Michelle Trachtenberg struggled to find success in Hollywood as an adult.

"She just had the story of childhood stardom," the pal explained to a news outlet of her gigs in hits like Harriet the Spy and Ice Princess.

"She really pulled back from Hollywood [in] the last eight years," the source continued. "She was a great girl who just never got her footing, just like many childhood stars."

"She had a couple roles throughout the last decade, but nothing of real note," they added, with her most famous being her two-episode arc in Max's Gossip Girl reboot, where she reprised her role as Georgina Sparks.

michelle trachtenberg recluse died never found footing hollywood childhood stardom
Source: @disneychannelafrica/youtube

Trachtenberg became a child star thanks to movies like 'Harriet the Spy' and 'Ice Princess.'

The insider admitted Trachtenberg "was a recluse [and] didn't have many friends" despite being "an overall great girl."

"She was always kind, supportive and loving," the confidante gushed. "It's so sad. It really is. She was an amazing person."

As OK! reported, Trachtenberg was found dead inside her NYC apartment on Wednesday, February 26.

Though her family declined an autopsy, meaning her cause of death is listed as "undetermined," it was revealed she underwent a liver transplant sometime last year and may have been experiencing complications from the surgery.

michelle trachtenberg recluse died never found footing hollywood childhood stardom
Source: mega

The 'Gossip Girl' alum had a liver transplant last year, but her cause of death is listed as 'undetermined' since her parents declined an autopsy.

Her last public photographed outing came in November 2023 when she attended an event celebrating the 15th anniversary of designer Christian Siriano's fashion brand.

"About last night… standing in front of my beautiful custom painted art piece, a birthday gift from my love @jaymcohen painted for me by the amazing artist @chrisriversart before heading off to celebrate my friend @csiriano, at his 15th anniversary book party!" she captioned a photo of herself on social media. "Thank you Jay and Chris and Christian! More photos to come 💙💋🌹🎨"

michelle trachtenberg recluse died never found footing hollywood childhood stardom
Source: @michelletrachtenberg/instagram

The actress slammed fans who commented on her changing appearance.

Last year, fans raised concerns for the Eurotrip star's well-being as she appeared gaunt in social media photos — however, she hit back at the comments and insisted she was fine.

"Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38," she replied to one person at the time. "How sad for you to leave such a comment."

She also declared she was wasn't "malnourished" and hadn't had any plastic surgery.

After her passing, her neighbor admitted to a news outlet that Trachtenberg looked "less and less like herself" over the past several months but said she remained her kind self.

"I’m so sad that I won’t be seeing her anymore in the building," the neighbor admitted. "She always said hi to me."

People spoke to the actress' friend.

