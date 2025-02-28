Michelle Trachtenberg Became a 'Recluse' Years Before She Died, Never Found Her Footing in Hollywood After Childhood Stardom: Insider

"She just had the story of childhood stardom," the pal explained to a news outlet of her gigs in hits like Harriet the Spy and Ice Princess.

"She really pulled back from Hollywood [in] the last eight years," the source continued. "She was a great girl who just never got her footing, just like many childhood stars."

"She had a couple roles throughout the last decade, but nothing of real note," they added, with her most famous being her two-episode arc in Max's Gossip Girl reboot, where she reprised her role as Georgina Sparks.