Rosie O'Donnell 'Reconnected' With Costar Michelle Trachtenberg 3 Years Before Actress' 'Tragic' Death: 'I Just Loved Her'
Rosie O'Donnell is remembering late Harriet the Spy costar Michelle Trachtenberg nearly two months after her sudden death on February 26.
In a new interview, the comedian raved the child star "was something else — she was just epic" when they worked together on their hit 1996 film.
"I just loved her," O'Donnell shared. "We reconnected about three years ago, and we would talk on the phone. She was struggling in a lot of ways and I just wish I could have been there for her more than I was able to."
The former talk show host, 63, sent love to the Gossip Girl alum's family and added, "I miss her and I love her and it is a tragic, tragic loss and it pains me greatly."
As OK! reported, Trachtenberg was found dead in her Manhattan apartment by her mother, with the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner eventually confirming her death was due to complications of diabetes mellitus. It was also revealed the star had undergone a liver transplant sometime prior to her passing and was having "complications" from the procedure.
Fans noticed the star was seemingly struggling with her health when she appeared gaunt in 2024 social media posts — however, at the time, Trachtenberg slammed people for making comments about her looks.
"I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery," she noted. "I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."
The star captioned another selfie: "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems. Why do you have you hate?"
The Ice Princess lead hit back a third time when she penned, "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."
All that being said, Trachtenberg's neighbor Ariana Rodriguez confessed to a news outlet after her death that the star looked "less and less like herself" in the months before her passing.
“I’m so sad that I won’t be seeing her anymore in the building," added Rodriguez. "She always said hi to me."
One source told People Trachtenberg had been “really down emotionally” due to "health issues" and had been looking "pale."
"She told friends she was struggling," the insider spilled. "She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling."
The 17 Again actress' final public appearance came in November 2023, when she attended a Christian Siriano fashion show.
