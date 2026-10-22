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Rosie O’Donnell Says 'the Dementia Is Winning' as She Criticizes Donald Trump's 'Freaky' Focus on Ohio Senator's Body: 'This Is Misogyny'

Split image of Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell weighed in on Donald Trump's new fascination with the male form.

Oct. 22 2026, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

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Rosie O'Donnell declared "the dementia is winning: as she criticized Donald Trump's "freaky" focus on male Ohio Senator Jon Husted's body, declaring, "This is misogyny."

The 64-year-old comedian and longtime Trump foe wondered if the president's surprising recent fascination with male bodies has been brought on by his declining neurological health during an appearance on journalist Jim Acosta's podcast.

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Rosie O'Donnell Takes on Donald Trump's Jon Husted Comments

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Photo of O'Donnell called Trump's new fascination 'freaky.'
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell called Donald Trump's new fascination 'freaky.'

Acosta and O'Donnell were discussing Trump's eyebrow-raising fascination with the Ohio senatorial candidate's physique. During multiple recent rallies, the 80-year-old president of the United States regaled crowds with tales of how he ogled the 59-year-old senator's rear end.

“For some reason he thinks his best closing message in the final days of the campaign is talking about other dudes’ butts," Acosta said. "He’s been talking about this senator from Ohio who’s in a tough race for re-election, Jon Husted, and keeps talking about how he’s examined his a--.”

Trump previously called Husted's "a--" a "pile of muscle.”

O'Donnell called Trump's latest obsession "freaky," quipping, "It’s just, for me, uh, you know, the dementia is winning.”

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'This Is Like Misogyny Beyond Misogyny, Right?'

Photo of O'Donnell wondered if Trump's misogyny was a factor.
Source: MEGA

O'Donnell wondered if Trump's misogyny was a factor.

On October 20, The Atlantic published a piece discussing what the internet has called Trump's "g-- dementia." O'Donnell echoed the theory in her podcast appearance, saying, "I mean, he was looking at his a--, his shoe size. What comes next? I wonder, Donald."

“What are you thinking about, mushroom man?” she added.

But O'Donnell also suggested it was Trump's "misogyny" that inspired his recent odd comments.

“Let’s just say that, because there’s no way that any public figure would be speaking the way he does and then, you know, loving the characteristics of the body of a man and telling beautiful women, ‘Quiet, piggy,’” she said.

“You know, this is like misogyny beyond misogyny, right?” she added. "Everything in a man he thinks is great, and everything in a woman he thinks is horrible, and for him to criticize and dismiss.”

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Donald Trump Continues to Ogle Men

Photo of Trump's odd focus on mens' looks has gone on for some time.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's odd focus on mens' looks has gone on for some time.

Trump's recent run of ogling men has extended beyond Husted. On October 21, Trump said that while he doesn't "fall in love" with men very often, he finds himself "in love" with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

At a Georgia rally, he claimed that incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff was not a good looking guy, but his Republican challenger, Mike Collins, was handsome.

"I actually think Mike Collins is a good-looking man—and he’s all man. He’s all man,” Trump said. “I’m not sure about Ossoff.”

Trump has also complained when he's in rooms with athletes and soldiers, complaining they're too handsome to be around him.

In February, he recalled a male steel factory worker allegedly telling him "Sir, I wanna kiss you so badly."

Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump's Feud

Photo of Trump and O'Donnell have feuded for decades.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell have feuded for decades.

Trump and O'Donnell have feuded for decades, dating back to before Trump was a politician.

The comedian criticized Trump for his relationships when he was a reality TV star, and Trump fired back that she's a "woman out of control." They have continually fired shots at each other, to the point where Trump threatened to revoke O'Donnell's American citizenship after she moved to Ireland.

O'Donnell then took over hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September and spent the week harshly criticizing the president.

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